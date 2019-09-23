Trillium Asset Management Increases Stake in Ingersoll (IR); Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Position Maintained by Scotia Capital Inc

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 82.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 20,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 45,475 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15 million, up from 24,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 2.54M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion II: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 08/03/2018 Prepare for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4; 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 19/03/2018 – Gaming Giants Win Big Data Challenge With Anodot to Keep Millions of Players in the Game; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 53,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 236,289 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.93 million, up from 183,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $123.75. About 372,061 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Gideon Cap owns 12,901 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 3.55M shares. Commerce National Bank holds 0.45% or 313,290 shares. Peoples Financial Serv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Next Fin holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 3,188 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) invested in 0% or 72 shares. Meyer Handelman invested in 381,450 shares or 2.47% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Boston Private Wealth Limited Company has invested 0.09% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Horizon Limited Liability Com holds 7,297 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rothschild & Company Asset Mngmt Us Inc invested 0.69% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 5,000 shares. 53,600 were accumulated by Andra Ap.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3,167 shares to 130,890 shares, valued at $14.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,907 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 2,791 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Waverton Investment Mgmt has 0.29% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 120,842 shares. Motco owns 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 424 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.12% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 13,625 shares. Hap Trading Llc owns 0.05% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 13,631 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund accumulated 15,975 shares. Bailard has 0.14% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 48,258 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd owns 238,517 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. American Century has invested 0.08% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Hudson Bay Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 34,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Willingdon Wealth invested in 482 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd holds 0.03% or 1,138 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Incorporated reported 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Huntington National Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 850,000 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D.

