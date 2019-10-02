Trillium Asset Management Increased Travelers Companies (TRV) Holding By $3.70 Million; Carter Bank & Trust (CARE) SI Increased By 114.22%

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) stake by 10.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Trillium Asset Management Llc acquired 24,852 shares as Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)’s stock rose 2.47%. The Trillium Asset Management Llc holds 260,335 shares with $38.93 million value, up from 235,483 last quarter. Travelers Companies Inc now has $37.09B valuation. The stock decreased 2.14% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.44. About 647,587 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 27/04/2018 – Rep. Langevin: Langevin Supports Legislation to Protect Air Travelers; 30/05/2018 – With the French Taste, Areas Offers Guy Martin’s Latest Table to Travelers at Paris Aéroport; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hu; 19/04/2018 – Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Rev $7.29B; 24/04/2018 – Travelers’ Profit Gets Lift From Premiums, Investments; 08/05/2018 – PAUL GLOVER JOINS G2 INSURANCE SERVICES AS ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT AND PRODUCER; 30/04/2018 – Travelers Institute Addresses Small Business Challenges During Small Business – Big Opportunity® Event in Irvine, California; 14/03/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers and Their Pets with Pet-Friendly Hotels and Perks

Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) had an increase of 114.22% in short interest. CARE’s SI was 229,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 114.22% from 106,900 shares previously. With 120,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE)’s short sellers to cover CARE’s short positions. The SI to Carter Bank & Trust’s float is 1.02%. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.99. About 21,191 shares traded. Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Carter Bank & Trust, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking services and products to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals in Virginia and North Carolina. The company has market cap of $500.08 million. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. It has a 44.79 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loans comprising secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 3.56 in Q2 2019. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 4 investors sold Carter Bank & Trust shares while 5 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 12.58 million shares or 52.35% more from 8.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) for 16,284 shares. Millennium Lc reported 98,174 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 214,050 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon reported 74,715 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc holds 131,630 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE). Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE). Third Avenue Management Ltd Co holds 0.56% or 337,575 shares in its portfolio. Seidman Lawrence B invested in 4.68% or 285,832 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0% invested in Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE). Huber Capital holds 0.04% or 17,605 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has 0% invested in Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) for 402,364 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 1,890 shares. International holds 14,401 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 14,201 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 20,831 shares to 1,083 valued at $253,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) stake by 5,524 shares and now owns 94,876 shares. Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) was reduced too.