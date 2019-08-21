Trillium Asset Management Increased Its Stake in First Solar (FSLR) as Market Valuation Rose; Rathbone Brothers Plc Holds Stake in Facebook Usd0.000006 Cls A Common Stock (FB)

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 20.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 51,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 307,802 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.26 million, up from 256,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $63.08. About 1.10M shares traded or 0.98% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – LOWERED ITS 2018 NET CASH GUIDANCE BY $100 MLN; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR EXPECTS NEW OHIO FACTORY WILL ADD 500 JOBS; 13/03/2018 – First Solar to Supply 50 Megawatts of Panels to Indiana Project; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO OPEN NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR EXPANSION WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MLN, WITH A WORKFORCE OF ABOUT 500 ASSOCIATES; 18/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ENERGIEKONTOR AG: ENERGIEKONTOR ADDS FIRST SOLAR PARK, GARZAU-GARZIN, TO GROUP PORTFOLIO; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.50 TO $1.90; 26/03/2018 – First Solar Sells 150-Megawatt Solar Project in Chile to Colbun; 26/04/2018 – First Solar New Factory Doing So Well It’s Planning Another One; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SAYS CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT WITH MUFG BANK LTD; SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE, HONG KONG BRANCH; AND MIZUHO BANK LTD – SEC FILING

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Usd0.000006 Cls A Common Stock (FB) by 20.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 3,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 18,098 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 15,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Usd0.000006 Cls A Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $183.81. About 9.10 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Divya Narendra, co-founder of Harvard Connection, does not think Facebook is responsible for Cambridge Analytica’s misuse of data; 20/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec to discuss Facebook, bitcoin, ransomware and the importance of data; 23/04/2018 – Gundlach Says It’s Time to Short Facebook (Video); 06/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Takes Belated Turn on Apology Tour — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK TO ALLOW USERS TO APPEAL DECISIONS ON POSTS; 11/04/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO says his own personal data was sold to third parties; 22/03/2018 – German justice minister calls in Facebook over data “scandal”; 21/03/2018 – BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg releases statement regarding Cambridge Analytica scandal; 27/03/2018 – Financial Post: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism; 15/03/2018 – ABC Financial and TAG Digital Marketing Announce Vendor Relationship

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold FSLR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.02% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Synovus Fincl reported 0.01% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Stevens Capital Lp holds 4,359 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 19 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 20,200 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt reported 0.26% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). D E Shaw & Company has 0.01% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 156,308 shares. Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Company has invested 1.21% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 5,380 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 97,172 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Capital Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,718 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 44,014 shares to 64,179 shares, valued at $10.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 70,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,990 shares, and cut its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Com invested 3.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Central Bancorp holds 11,625 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Summit Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,454 shares. Stillwater Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 1,675 shares in its portfolio. 50,201 were accumulated by University Of Notre Dame Du Lac. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Chesley Taft & Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.59% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Maryland has 1.56% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 75,384 shares. 36,261 are held by Arrow Fincl Corp. Barr E S reported 1,672 shares stake. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt stated it has 35,590 shares. Johnson Financial Gru invested in 0.28% or 19,012 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Beech Hill Advsrs Inc has 27,025 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va invested in 1,693 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

