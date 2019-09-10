Trillium Asset Management Increased Holding in Blackbaud (BLKB) as Share Price Rose; The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Holding Maintained by Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 12,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 167,026 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.32 million, up from 154,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $89.73. About 156,803 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 10/04/2018 – Blackbaud Institute’s New Report Reveals Untapped Value of New Donors; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Rev $870M-$890M; 01/05/2018 – BLACKBAUD BUYS MKT LEADING FUNDRAISING PERFORMANCE MGMT; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired By Blackbaud BLKB; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Rev $204.2M; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Blackbaud Acquires Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider Reeher; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.88; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M; 24/04/2018 – Generation X Poised to be the Next Big Giver in Philanthropy

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 197.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 11,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 17,656 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, up from 5,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.1. About 7.88 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – Schwab Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $783 Million, Up 39%; 03/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $245.9 Mln; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q EPS 55c; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENGAGEMENT REMAINED STRONG IN QTR, WITH TRADING ACTIVITY RISING NEARLY 40% Y-O-Y; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab End-April Total Client Assets $3.31 Tln, up 12; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Adds Most Accounts in Quarter in Past 18 Years — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects Schwab’s Strong Market Position; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets Negative $18.8B; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. TOTAL ASSETS $3.33 TRILLION, UP 15% Y/Y; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS $21.3B :SCHW US

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bridges Investment Mngmt Inc has 0.33% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 188,008 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc has 0.03% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 450 are owned by Riggs Asset Managment Co Inc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 522,938 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Paloma Partners Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Moreover, Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Rafferty Asset Management has invested 0.17% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management stated it has 0.24% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.13% stake. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated holds 11,384 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 114,825 are held by Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.26% or 12,103 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.17% or 30,348 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.70M shares. Cornerstone holds 54,000 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,427 shares to 4,531 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 6,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,408 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AOM).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. Shares for $115,250 were bought by Ruffel Charles A..

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 19,919 shares to 39,451 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 254,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,956 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).