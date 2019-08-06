Trillium Asset Management Holds Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Selkirk Management Trimmed Charter Communication (CHTR) Stake by $1.83 Million as Stock Rose

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 10,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 476,286 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.17M, up from 465,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 42.75M shares traded or 73.80% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $379.74. About 1.26M shares traded or 27.82% up from the average. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and a New Time Charter Contract for m/v Myrto With Cargill; 09/04/2018 – OTTING: OCC TO DECIDE FINTECH CHARTER STANCE IN 60-90 DAYS; 22/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 24, 2018; 14/04/2018 – RUSSIA PROPOSES U.N. SECURITY COUNCIL RESOLUTION THAT WOULD CONDEMN ‘THE AGGRESSION AGAINST SYRIA BY THE U.S. AND ITS ALLIES IN VIOLATION OF THE U.N. CHARTER’; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Chester Community Charter School, PA’s Rev Bonds at ‘B-‘; Negative Outlook; 15/05/2018 – Geode Management Adds Aptiv, Cuts Charter Communications: 13F; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER, COMCAST & COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL ADVERTISING; 14/05/2018 – South County Bank Changes Charter and Name to CalWest Bank; 08/05/2018 – GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING LTD – AVERAGE DAILY TIME CHARTER EQUIVALENT, OR TCE, RATES OBTAINED BY COMPANY’S FLEET WAS $10,463 PER DAY FOR QTR; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Charter bus was four feet taller than overpass it slammed into

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.72 EPS, down 18.48% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $380.94 million for 55.19 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covey Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 5.78% of its portfolio in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR). Selkirk Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 27,200 shares. Moreover, Cibc Mkts has 0.3% invested in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 26,994 shares to 14,004 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 129,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,696 shares, and cut its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 0% stake. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd Co has invested 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fiduciary has invested 2.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 100,605 were accumulated by Cohen And Steers. North Star Investment Mngmt reported 128,669 shares. 735,369 were accumulated by Congress Asset Comm Ma. Fiera Capital invested in 0.36% or 791,932 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Company holds 1.20 million shares. Arvest Financial Bank Division holds 0.07% or 8,721 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Funds reported 5.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora accumulated 78,778 shares. New England Rech Mngmt accumulated 14,934 shares. Moreover, Ariel Invests has 3.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New England Retirement Gru has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). King Luther Capital Mgmt reported 3.04 million shares.