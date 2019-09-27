Trillium Asset Management Holding in Analog Devices (ADI) Has Trimmed by $354,704; Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 3,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 130,890 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.77 million, down from 134,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 1.22M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 216,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 4.22 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $472.02M, up from 4.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1650P FROM1640P; 21/05/2018 – THE ROHATYN GROUP ACQUIRES J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 11/04/2018 – HISCOX LTD HSX.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1550P; 06/03/2018 – CARDLYTICS INC CDLX.O : JP MORGAN INITIATES WITH OVERWEIGHT, $23 TARGET PRICE; 09/05/2018 – GENMAB GEN.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 1250 FROM DKK 1215; 22/05/2018 – New Ink Business Unlimited Card from Chase Offers Simple Cash Back; 13/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SPEAKS ON BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE CALL; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA INC ATUS.N : JP MORGAN ADDS TO ANALYST FOCUS LIST

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.68 million for 22.75 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) reported 1,819 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Putnam Invs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 2.94M shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 0.07% or 13,327 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Arrow has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Coastline Tru invested in 13,540 shares. North Star Inv Management stated it has 2,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Lc holds 410 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Company reported 64,152 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tributary Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 14,600 shares. Duncker Streett And, Missouri-based fund reported 151 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 29,636 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0.09% or 22,356 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 488,660 shares.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3,084 shares to 130,795 shares, valued at $21.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 2,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont owns 394,773 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability has invested 1.44% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Karpas Strategies owns 15,343 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Hudock Group Ltd Company reported 1.32% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lee Danner & Bass, a Tennessee-based fund reported 22,343 shares. Community Trust And accumulated 337,228 shares. Mawer Inv Mgmt Limited invested in 4.22 million shares or 3.05% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement holds 1.28% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5.80M shares. Snow Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 523,092 shares. Chatham Capital Grp Inc Incorporated holds 38,508 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. 34,094 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity. 35,919 are owned by Aviance Partners Lc. Washington Trust Bancorporation has invested 1.92% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Llc holds 7,902 shares. Groesbeck Nj stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

