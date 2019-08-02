Trillium Asset Management Has Upped Its Target (TGT) Holding by $3.97 Million as Stock Value Rose; Nfc Investments Increased Its Air Lease (AL) Stake by $597,550

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 22.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 49,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 271,820 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.82M, up from 222,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $82.2. About 2.45M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales; 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN WASHINGTON, D.C; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Indiana; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – CFO Smith Disposes 271 Of Target Corp; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Net $718M; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS OPERATING INCOME CONTINUES TO REFLECT NEAR-TERM HEADWINDS DRIVEN BY LAST YEAR’S INVESTMENTS TO TRANSFORM THE BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Business: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger

Nfc Investments Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc bought 17,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 377,650 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97 million, up from 360,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39.46. About 288,032 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 8,100 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $436,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 47,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,057 shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na accumulated 5,367 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Com Ma has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp reported 11,502 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.06% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Basswood Capital Management Lc holds 2.49% or 1.12 million shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 955,163 shares. Earnest Partners Lc reported 392,804 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Comm accumulated 156,768 shares. Alphaone Inv Svcs Ltd Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,466 shares. Moreover, Hahn Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 883,182 shares. Bb&T reported 20,296 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 310,252 are owned by First Tru L P. Howe & Rusling Inc reported 126 shares. Envestnet Asset owns 107,038 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.