Trillium Asset Management Has Upped Its Hercules Capital (HTGC) Position; Last Week QUALCOMM (QCOM) Analysts

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc had 27 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy” on Thursday, May 2. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Deutsche Bank. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, June 6 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. Bank of America maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, May 2. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Canaccord Genuity. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 23 report. See QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $98.0000 New Target: $74.0000 Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Edward Jones Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $73.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $89.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $115.0000 Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $71.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) stake by 12.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trillium Asset Management Llc acquired 37,411 shares as Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC)’s stock rose 2.23%. The Trillium Asset Management Llc holds 342,290 shares with $4.33 million value, up from 304,879 last quarter. Hercules Capital Inc now has $1.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.99. About 310,191 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has risen 7.10% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C

QUALCOMM Incorporated develops, designs, makes, and markets digital communications services and products in China, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $91.06 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies ; Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). It has a 39.55 P/E ratio. The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), and other technologies for use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity. THOMPSON JAMES H also sold $2.03M worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

The stock increased 1.61% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 7.08M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – Terence Mills: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS WILL NOT SELL ANY CRITICAL NATIONAL SECURITY ASSETS TO ANY FOREIGN COMPANIES; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom to head Stateside despite Qualcomm blow; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm also said Wednesday it had begun laying off employees as a cost-saving measure; 23/03/2018 – Six Qualcomm Directors, Including CEO, Get Less Than 50% Re-Election Vote–Update; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Slate of Independent Director Nominees for Qualcomm’s 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CHINESE SITUATION OPAQUE; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom could potentially abandon this deal, complete its move to the U.S., then make another run at Qualcomm; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED 2ND FEWEST VOTES SO FAR

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) stake by 2,447 shares to 38,926 valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) stake by 44,014 shares and now owns 64,179 shares. Ishares Tr (DSI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hercules Capital had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. FBR Capital downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $11.5 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by JMP Securities. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Compass Point.

