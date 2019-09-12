Trillium Asset Management Has Trimmed Its General Electric Co (GE) Holding by $345,680; Capital Research Global Investors Has Raised Cme Group Cl A (CME) Holding

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Cme Group Inc Cl A (CME) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 1.76 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 13.82M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68 billion, up from 12.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $204.74. About 891,182 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 18/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 17; 15/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LOWER EARLY-WEEK CASH PRICES, PRESSURE FROM OUTSIDE MARKETS – TRADE; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS SETTLEMENT DELAY WAS DUE TO TECHNICAL ISSUE – SPOKESMAN; 22/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT SUPPORTED BY SHORT-COVERING, BARGAIN BUYING -TRADE; 11/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 10; 30/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE AUGUST 1LCQ8 FUTURES UP 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON SHORT-COVERING, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC; 16/03/2018 – CME CONFIRMS MADE PRELIM APPROACH ON POTENTIAL PURCHASE OF NEX; 21/03/2018 – CME’s pursuit of Nex reflects shift in US money markets

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 56.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 34,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 26,772 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $281,000, down from 61,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 43.42 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – G.E. Spins Off Railroad Business; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Net $70M; 17/04/2018 – ITALY’S GOVERNMENT SAYS HAS DECIDED TO USE SPECIAL POWERS ON LICENCE GIVEN BY AVIO SPA AND GE AVIO TO ARIANEGROUP FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF AEROSPACE MATERIAL; 13/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC REPORTS RESTATED EARNINGS FOR 2017, 2016; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY BHGE ORDERS WERE $5.2 BILLION, UP 102% REPORTED AND DOWN 3% ORGANIC; 04/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE & EDISON/EDF GROUP SIGN MILESTONE PACT TO; 20/04/2018 – General Electric earnings beat, but revenue falls short; 25/04/2018 – GE and the U.S. Army conduct T901 Preliminary Design Review for Improved Turbine Engine Program; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Segment Organic Revenue $23.82B, Down 4%

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $314.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 45,000 shares to 2.85M shares, valued at $43.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wright Medical Group Nv by 435,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Limited Co reported 28,558 shares. Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership invested 0.35% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Pinnacle Associate holds 5,105 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corporation reported 420,258 shares stake. Raymond James Assoc owns 1.44 million shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Orleans Cap Mngmt La holds 1,120 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 127,055 shares stake. Altfest L J And invested in 0.11% or 2,218 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 85,677 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs reported 52,490 shares. Fiera Corp reported 2.96 million shares. Cap Counsel Ltd Co reported 11.51% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has invested 0.04% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 0.06% or 6,288 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Truepoint owns 0.05% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 53,383 shares. Gam Ag invested in 669,979 shares. Bsw Wealth stated it has 32,750 shares. 40,450 are owned by Cannell Peter B And Co. Seabridge Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company has 1,266 shares. Charter Com holds 659,760 shares. Johnson Fincl Group reported 44,748 shares. Interactive Fincl Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). American Century Companies Incorporated owns 9.51 million shares. Evercore Wealth Management Lc holds 0.07% or 208,302 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Ltd Liability Co owns 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 12,216 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 22,592 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 59,570 shares. Moreover, Kessler Invest Group Limited Liability Com has 2.1% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 190,676 shares.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 41,984 shares to 187,364 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 37,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,416 shares, and has risen its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Strazik Scott. 331,684 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $3.00 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19.