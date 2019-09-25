Trillium Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by $3.41 Million; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Locust Wood Capital Advisers Lifted Position

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 23.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 15,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 84,165 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.64M, up from 68,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $387.27. About 3.22M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Opts for Boeing’s Dreamliner Over Rival Airbus; 13/03/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 34 AS OF FEB. 28; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine failure forces Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates for US tariffs, slaps duties on soybeans, planes; markets skid; 11/05/2018 – SENIOR OFFICIAL FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS NO DOWN PAYMENT HAS BEEN MADE TO AIRBUS, BOEING FOR FUTURE DELIVERIES – FARS; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS COMPANY HAS SIGNIFICANT SCOPE TO GROW IN COMMERCIAL SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PLEASED WITH PROGRESS CO IS MAKING ON 787 PRODUCTION LIKE; 18/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Cuban media say a Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti Int…

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 86.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 43,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 6,815 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $541,000, down from 49,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $81.11. About 571,845 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 24/05/2018 – Smart & Final at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 15/03/2018 – INTACT FINANCIAL CORP IFC.TO : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA; 05/03/2018 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 03/05/2018 – Saudi-China Oil Market Hit by Russian Exports, Says RBC’s Tran (Video); 30/05/2018 – Ford Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA; 16/04/2018 – RBC CITES RESULTS OF LEVADA POLL ON PROTESTS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 52,335 shares to 135,604 shares, valued at $26.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 19,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,684 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.76 EPS, up 2.92% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.71 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.52B for 11.52 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.14% EPS growth.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 4,767 shares to 132,579 shares, valued at $8.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 9,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).