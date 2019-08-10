Trillium Asset Management Has Raised Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $807,870; Waters Parkerson & Company Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Boosted by $380,467

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 156.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 19,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 31,516 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 12,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 21.61 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/03/2018 – Pfizer is the latest big drug company to give up on neuroscience research; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely; 06/03/2018 – Pfizer: Stephen Sanger to Retire From Board at Holder Meeting in April; 01/05/2018 – PFE SPLITTING COMPANY UP STILL OFF TABLE FOR FORSEEABLE FUTURE; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 18/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS – URGES PFIZER SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL 7 FOR CORPORATE POLITICAL SPENDING DISCLOSURE; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline leads race to buy $20bn Pfizer unit; 27/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 3,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 376,637 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.13 million, up from 372,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – China receives JPMorgan application to set up JV brokerage; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – ANNOUNCES A NEW SUITE OF GLOBAL FIXED INCOME INDICES, J.P. MORGAN ESG; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Galler Says Markets Stay Volatile Until Year’s End (Video); 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS, J.P. MORGAN, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 21/05/2018 – THE ROHATYN GROUP ACQUIRES J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM; 29/03/2018 – US shale pumping will see oil prices slide back to $50, JP Morgan analyst predicts; 03/04/2018 – GLOBAL JPMORGAN MARCH MANUFACTURING PMI AT 53.4 VS 54.1; 08/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon was asked on Bloomberg TV Thursday about Gary Cohn leaving the President Trump administration

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Puzo Michael J has 16,038 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Hemenway Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,261 shares. Intersect Capital Ltd invested in 64,605 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Colrain Lc reported 3.98% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Boston Research & Mngmt reported 0.36% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Field Main Bankshares owns 9,273 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.37% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Financial Counselors owns 1.06% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 590,127 shares. Lbmc Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,405 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Raymond James & invested in 9.82 million shares or 0.63% of the stock. 94,835 were accumulated by Reliance Trust Of Delaware. Barry Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 213,865 shares. M&T State Bank Corp stated it has 3.80M shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Swedbank owns 0.58% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 2.88M shares. Capstone Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 173,764 shares in its portfolio.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 254,225 shares to 105,956 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 44,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,235 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,643 shares to 356,779 shares, valued at $55.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,643 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.