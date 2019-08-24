Trillium Asset Management Has Raised Its Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Stake by $498,753; Stock Declined; Shaker Investments Has Trimmed Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holding as Stock Declined

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 42.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 6,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 8,135 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $675,000, down from 14,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.58% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $84.58. About 1.99 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Microchip Technology’s $2B Secured Notes ‘BBB-‘/’RR1’; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Closes $68.78/Share Buy Of Microsemi; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees $300M Synergies in Third Year After Close; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Incorporated Prices $2.0 Billion Note Offering; 15/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – MICROSEMI DEAL CLOSE REMAINS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN OTHER CLOSING CONDITIONS, INCLUDING APPROVAL BY TAIWAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 15/05/2018 – Microchip gets China antitrust approval to buy Microsemi; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 31/05/2018 – Microsemi to Showcase Time Sensitive Networking Solutions and Enhanced Software Offerings for Ethernet and IP Networking

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 3,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 77,334 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74M, up from 74,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.19% or $6.47 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 518,498 shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS SEES 2Q EPS $2.05 TO $2.35, EST. $2.19; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q Rev $400M-$430M; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Net $106.3M; 27/04/2018 – IPG Says ‘Bleeding’ From Consumer-Good Ad Spending Cuts Is Slowing; 08/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 15; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/04/2018 – DJ IPG Photonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPGP); 14/05/2018 – IPG Photonics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 29/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale Capital reported 6,764 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Destination Wealth Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 16 shares. 125 were accumulated by Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated. Counselors Inc holds 0.01% or 3,022 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 88,100 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested 0.03% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Delta Asset Mngmt Llc Tn reported 33 shares. State Street has 0.06% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Cleararc reported 0.09% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Focused Wealth Management Incorporated invested in 0% or 136 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group accumulated 337,834 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Brant Point Inv Management Lc invested in 25,000 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Pointstate Cap LP reported 36,400 shares stake. Virginia-based Godsey And Gibb has invested 2.33% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $144.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 35,255 shares to 55,455 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold IPGP shares while 123 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 32.72 million shares or 3.44% less from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody State Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Westport Asset Inc reported 75,000 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt holds 1.04% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) or 46,622 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 340,690 shares. Cambiar Investors Limited Liability accumulated 31,537 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Kbc Gp Nv holds 2,227 shares. 761 are held by Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma. Barclays Pcl holds 0.01% or 73,911 shares in its portfolio. Brinker, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,812 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 460 shares. New York-based Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Essex Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Artisan Ptnrs LP owns 0.01% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 20,537 shares. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DSI) by 134,011 shares to 22,267 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,380 shares, and cut its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity.