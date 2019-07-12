Trillium Asset Management Has Raised First Solar (FSLR) Holding by $2.67 Million; Sun Life Financial Lowered Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $313,956

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 25.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 5,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,851 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, down from 22,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $57.85. About 1.13 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 20.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 51,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 307,802 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.26 million, up from 256,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $66.61. About 49,578 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has declined 18.60% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.03% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 09/04/2018 – FARHAD FRED EBRAHIMI REPORTS A 5.09 PCT STAKE IN FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O AS OF MARCH 29 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO BUILD MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO, ADD 500 JOBS; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 NET SALES $2.45 BLN TO $2.65 BLN; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SEES FY`18 CAPEX $850M TO $950M, SAW $700M TO $800M; 16/05/2018 – First Solar’s (FSLR) CEO Mark Widmar Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (Transcript); 26/04/2018 – WTVG 13abc: BREAKING: First Solar, Inc. is announcing plans for a new manufacturing plant in NW Ohio. It will bring 500 new job; 22/03/2018 – First Solar, Then Steel — Is Trump’s Next Trade Target Nuclear?; 20/03/2018 – TransMedia Group Said It Was Retained To Introduce World’s First Solar Yacht Thursday at The Palm Beach International Boat Show; 29/03/2018 – G-SHOCK Announces Retail Availability For G-SHOCK Rangeman With The World’s First Solar-Assisted GPS Navigation; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Net Cash Balance $2.1B-$2.3B

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.28 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8,323 shares to 39,440 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 57,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold FSLR shares while 81 reduced holdings.