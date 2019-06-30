Trillium Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Biogen (BIIB) as Market Valuation Declined; Gabalex Capital Management Has Upped Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Position by $1.13 Million

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.2. About 15.18 million shares traded or 104.68% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 08/03/2018 Prepare for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 03/05/2018 – At 1:05 p.m. ET, Dow Jones ran a few headlines about Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings, which were due after the close Thursday; 12/03/2018 – Hearthstone® Players Can Unleash Their Inner Beast in Upcoming Expansion The Witchwood™; 22/05/2018 – Activision ‘Best Positioned’ for Coming Billion-Dollar Bonanza; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 34.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 11,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,914 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18 million, down from 33,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $5.9 during the last trading session, reaching $233.87. About 3.67M shares traded or 78.42% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54; 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $15.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $7.47 EPS, up 28.79% or $1.67 from last year’s $5.8 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 7.83 P/E if the $7.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.98 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,983 shares to 100,400 shares, valued at $25.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

