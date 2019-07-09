Trillium Asset Management Has Lifted Holding in Wabtec (WAB) by $3.57 Million as Share Value Declined; Newell Brands (NWL) Stock Price Declined While Martin & Company Has Increased Its Position

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) by 20.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 46,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 272,452 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 225,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.04. About 2.74 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell to sell Waddington for $2.3 bln, expands divestiture plan; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL PLANS TO DIVEST UNITS REPRESENTING ABOUT 35% SALES; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Issue Open Letter to Hldrs; 13/04/2018 – Newell’s Waddington Is Said to Draw Bidders Including Novolex; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Asks Shareholders to Take No Action in Response to Starboard’s Mailing; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – GROSS PROCEEDS FROM DIVESTITURE ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.3 BLN; 14/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS SAYS STARBOARD DID NOT APPROACH MANAGEMENT OR BOARD TO SEEK ENGAGEMENT PRIOR TO GIVING NOTICE OF ITS BOARD NOMINATIONS; 23/04/2018 – Icahn and Starboard agree to Newell Brands director nominations; 16/03/2018 – Carl C. Icahn, Affiliates Report Stake In Newell Brands; 09/05/2018 – First Alert Celebrates 60 Years

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 36.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 48,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 184,487 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.60 million, up from 135,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $72.33. About 1.48M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Acquires Annax, A Leading Supplier Of Public Address And Passenger Information Systems For Transit Vehicles; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC 1Q EPS 92C, EST. 90C; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 03/04/2018 – Knorr, Wabtec agree to end pacts to not poach workers — U.S. Justice Dept; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q EPS 92c

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98B and $331.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 6,848 shares to 55,354 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $652,600 was made by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21. 8,000 shares valued at $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 21,605 shares to 98,808 shares, valued at $12.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,380 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

