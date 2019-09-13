Trillium Asset Management Has Lifted Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $5.20 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Old Dominion Fght Lines (ODFL) Share Value Rose, Origin Asset Management Llp Lowered Its Position by $4.86 Million

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 58.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 96,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 260,097 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.17 million, up from 163,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $63.97. About 3.52M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc (ODFL) by 49.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 32,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 33,700 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03 million, down from 66,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $174.13. About 130,031 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 23/03/2018 – Peace Corps: Application Workshop : Old Dominion University; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – EARL E. CONGDON TO BECOME SENIOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – EFFECTIVE MAY 16, DAVID CONGDON TO SUCCEED CURRENT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EARL CONGDON; 09/05/2018 – REG-Busy quarter for Odfjell SE in a continued challenging chemical tanker market; 25/04/2018 – Rob Dauster: Nevada just landed a commitment from 6-10 Trey Porter, a grad transfer from Old Dominion, per a source. Averaged; 26/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual Report 2017; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – FEB LTL TONS/DAY INCREASED DUE TO A 13.0% INCREASE IN LTL SHIPMENTS PER DAY AND A 4.4% INCREASE IN LTL WEIGHT PER SHIPMENT

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $898.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 192,000 shares to 203,508 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 1.43M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.16 EPS, up 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.04 million for 20.15 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 34,568 shares to 26,772 shares, valued at $281,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,546 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI).

