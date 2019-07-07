Trillium Asset Management Has Lifted Asml Holding N V (ASML) Stake By $413,224; Ejf Capital Has Raised Peapack (PGC) Holding

Ejf Capital Llc increased Peapack (PGC) stake by 170.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ejf Capital Llc acquired 27,672 shares as Peapack (PGC)’s stock declined 3.88%. The Ejf Capital Llc holds 43,864 shares with $1.15 million value, up from 16,192 last quarter. Peapack now has $557.72M valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.68. About 66,417 shares traded or 17.37% up from the average. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 16.68% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $13,678 activity. $13,678 worth of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) shares were bought by DeBel Richard.

More notable recent Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PGC) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation to Acquire Point View Wealth Management – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Peapack Private Investment Banking Division Partners with Boll & Branch – GlobeNewswire” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) Reports Acquisition of Point View Wealth Management – StreetInsider.com” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Ejf Capital Llc decreased First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (NASDAQ:FCNCA) stake by 11,840 shares to 14,682 valued at $5.98M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) stake by 302,539 shares and now owns 229,663 shares. Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise holds 81,325 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Llc accumulated 220,582 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd holds 88,360 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Brown Advisory accumulated 303,114 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 67,054 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 160,272 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp has 300 shares. Globeflex Limited Partnership stated it has 26,301 shares. 7,649 were accumulated by Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda. Metropolitan Life Ins Co stated it has 10,288 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cacti Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 57,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Mendon holds 229,770 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 330,720 shares.