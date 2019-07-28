Trillium Asset Management Has Increased Position in Itron (ITRI) by $551,264 as Shares Declined; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Price Declined, Holder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Cut Position

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 4,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 10,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $102.32. About 2.27M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 22.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 11,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,394 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 53,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $62.87. About 136,261 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has declined 15.10% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q REV. $607.2M, EST. $572.6M; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC SAYS ANTICIPATED THAT THE QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WILL BE FILED ON OR BEFORE MAY 15; 21/03/2018 – Itron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 04/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN ENERGY SIGNS CONTRACT WITH ITRON TO MODERNIZE ENER; 22/05/2018 – ltron to Provide Nationwide Smart Grid Solution for Jamaica; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss/Shr $3.74; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and Itron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and ltron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 08/03/2018 Florida Power & Light Expands Work with Itron with Gen5 Network Upgrade

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bailard owns 14,968 shares. Pinnacle holds 6,039 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc invested in 66,040 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt accumulated 1,079 shares. Stanley accumulated 49,289 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 30,019 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has 4,468 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. 106,528 are held by Associated Banc. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 21,535 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett & holds 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 2,613 shares. Company Bancshares owns 91,118 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Com invested in 29,982 shares or 0.67% of the stock. California Employees Retirement reported 1.24 million shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc owns 43,509 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Mgmt LP reported 36,896 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 9,457 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Tortoise Cap Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 90 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 358 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 1,381 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.01% or 4.93M shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors owns 8,451 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fdx Advsr, California-based fund reported 4,416 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn has 2,889 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) or 12,600 shares. Domini Impact Invs Ltd Com holds 4.36% or 6,078 shares. Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 314 shares stake.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 254,225 shares to 105,956 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 9,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,234 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

