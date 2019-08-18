Trillium Asset Management Has Decreased Its United Nat Foods (UNFI) Position as Share Price Declined; Prospect Capital (PSEC) Holder Muzinich & Company Decreased Its Holding as Shares Declined

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 802,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 3.79 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.77M, down from 4.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.53. About 1.27 million shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 18/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Issuance of $103.5 M of 4.95% Convertible Notes Due 2022; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 56.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 86,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 67,982 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, down from 154,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.70M market cap company. The stock increased 7.95% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $7.47. About 16,551 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS: SEAN GRIFFIN, COO, TO RETIRE OCT. 1; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $73.45 million for 8.16 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,000 are held by Ftb Advsrs. 21,215 are owned by Stratos Wealth Prtnrs. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 139,854 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 18,954 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company accumulated 54,134 shares or 0% of the stock. First Foundation Advsr reported 30,947 shares. Blackrock stated it has 1.45M shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.02% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Michigan-based Regal Invest Lc has invested 0.04% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Archford Strategies Limited has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Raymond James Svcs Inc reported 201,108 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 18,082 shares. Morgan Stanley has 1.61M shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Co has 381,192 shares.

Analysts await United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. UNFI’s profit will be $36.37 million for 2.71 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by United Natural Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.11% EPS growth.