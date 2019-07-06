Trillium Asset Management Has Cut Its United Nat Foods (UNFI) Position; Artemis Investment Management Llp Cut United Rentals (URI) Holding By $7.80 Million

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased United Rentals Inc (URI) stake by 54.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 68,409 shares as United Rentals Inc (URI)’s stock declined 2.63%. The Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 57,901 shares with $6.62 million value, down from 126,310 last quarter. United Rentals Inc now has $10.45B valuation. It closed at $132.92 lastly. It is down 22.28% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) stake by 56.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 86,693 shares as United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI)’s stock declined 18.51%. The Trillium Asset Management Llc holds 67,982 shares with $899,000 value, down from 154,675 last quarter. United Nat Foods Inc now has $504.91 million valuation. The stock increased 4.59% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $9.58. About 166,646 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 74.24% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC – RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1; 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35; 08/03/2018 United Natural Foods 2Q EPS 99c; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI); 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 16,534 shares to 105,540 valued at $14.75 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) stake by 29,240 shares and now owns 383,597 shares. Johnson Ctls Intl Plc was raised too.

Analysts await United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. UNFI’s profit will be $36.37 million for 3.47 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by United Natural Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.11% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. United Natural Foods had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 7. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Loop Capital Markets. Pivotal Research downgraded the shares of UNFI in report on Thursday, March 7 to “Sell” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Redwood Capital Mngmt has 0.34% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 26,600 shares. Verition Fund Lc holds 22,234 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Llc accumulated 43,890 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 100,965 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 154,828 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 34,841 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl holds 0.02% or 836,544 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Management Limited Liability holds 17,400 shares. Us Bankshares De has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 17,611 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 208 shares.

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) stake by 273,929 shares to 357,536 valued at $25.47M in 2019Q1. It also upped Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) stake by 217,960 shares and now owns 2.35M shares. Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale Cap reported 0.07% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Bridgeway Capital has 0.06% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Hilltop Holding Incorporated has invested 0.07% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 145,014 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Court Place Advisors Limited Com invested 1.39% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 15 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman And Commerce. Icon Advisers Com accumulated 4,600 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dupont reported 5,850 shares. 85,000 are held by Arrowgrass (Us) Lp. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc invested in 1.33M shares. Parkside Finance State Bank has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 412,060 were accumulated by Eagle Asset. Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 12,232 shares. Callahan Advsr Ltd Com reported 24,541 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $4.54 EPS, up 17.92% or $0.69 from last year’s $3.85 per share. URI’s profit will be $356.96 million for 7.32 P/E if the $4.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.16% EPS growth.