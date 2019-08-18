Trillium Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake in Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) by $9.95 Million as Share Value Declined; Iberiabank Raised Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Position by $524,172

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 2,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 32,952 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98 million, up from 30,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $274.1. About 1.28 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 79.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 187,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 49,005 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 236,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $54.11. About 2.00M shares traded or 16.23% up from the average. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED 3Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 70C; 20/03/2018 – NIC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Mar. 27; 14/05/2018 – Maxim’s Digital Class D Speaker Amplifiers Deliver the Highest Efficiency in a Compact, Cost-Effective Plug-and-Play Solution; 21/03/2018 – Maxim’s Himalaya uSLIC Solution, the Industry’s Smallest Power Modules, Revolutionizes Design for Highly Space-Constrained Appl; 25/04/2018 – Payment Data Systems Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated to Host a Factory Automation Business Update for Investors; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q Rev $610M-$650M; 07/03/2018 – Payment Data Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 4,216 shares to 149,895 shares, valued at $13.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 71,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Tailored Brands Inc.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Inc Cl A (NYSE:EL) by 7,033 shares to 28,266 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares U.S. Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index (PFF) by 12,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,645 shares, and cut its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

