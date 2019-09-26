Trillium Asset Management Has Boosted Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Position; HC2 Holdings Has 0.54 Sentiment

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) stake by 13.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Trillium Asset Management Llc acquired 3,136 shares as Camden Ppty Tr (CPT)’s stock rose 3.31%. The Trillium Asset Management Llc holds 26,561 shares with $2.77M value, up from 23,425 last quarter. Camden Ppty Tr now has $10.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $111.54. About 164,595 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19

HC2 Holdings (HCHC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.54 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.38, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 26 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 48 decreased and sold equity positions in HC2 Holdings. The institutional investors in our database now own: 19.55 million shares, down from 23.47 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding HC2 Holdings in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 28 Increased: 13 New Position: 13.

Analysts await HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 560.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by HC2 Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -330.00% negative EPS growth.

HC2 Holdings, Inc. engages in construction, marine services, insurance, telecommunications, energy, life sciences, and other businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $112.33 million. The firm fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants. It has a 1.08 P/E ratio. It also fabricates trusses and girders; and fabricates and erects water pipes, water storage tanks, pollution control scrubbers, tunnel liners, pressure vessels, strainers, filters, separators, and various customized products.

Mittleman Brothers Llc holds 5.1% of its portfolio in HC2 Holdings, Inc. for 2.57 million shares. Roumell Asset Management Llc owns 387,725 shares or 2.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Equitec Specialists Llc has 0.45% invested in the company for 727,092 shares. The Rhode Island-based Whalerock Point Partners Llc has invested 0.4% in the stock. Raging Capital Management Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 871,224 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Camden Prop Trust has $11200 highest and $10900 lowest target. $110.50’s average target is -0.93% below currents $111.54 stock price. Camden Prop Trust had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report. Citigroup maintained Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $10900 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold CPT shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 86.18 million shares or 0.38% less from 86.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 82,849 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 4,820 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 16,162 shares. Anchor Capital holds 3,840 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Raymond James Assocs has invested 0.03% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Ing Groep Nv owns 14,819 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Us holds 1.04% or 1.35M shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Company holds 0% or 12,300 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 0.09% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 166,141 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 0.06% stake. 101,690 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corporation. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 46,320 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 336,031 shares.