Trillium Asset Management Has Boosted Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holding By $6.98 Million; Bollard Group Boosted Wal (WMT) Position

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 110.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Trillium Asset Management Llc acquired 37,960 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Trillium Asset Management Llc holds 72,416 shares with $13.38 million value, up from 34,456 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $122.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $192.39. About 705,757 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q NET REV. $9.59B, EST. $9.31B; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture; 06/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE

Bollard Group Llc increased Wal (WMT) stake by 10.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bollard Group Llc acquired 7,697 shares as Wal (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Bollard Group Llc holds 82,110 shares with $9.07 million value, up from 74,413 last quarter. Wal now has $336.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $118.38. About 1.20M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 14/03/2018 – Walmart will offer grocery delivery in more than 100 metro areas amid pressure from Amazon, Target and Instacart The company already offers grocery pickup at 1,200 of its stores; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Women get married in Walmart’s garden section; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 15/05/2018 – `Leery’ Customers Prompt Walmart to Shelve Self-Scanning Service; 22/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition The former Urban Outfitters executive’s role had been in question for several months; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to Expand Online Grocery Delivery Coast to Coast; 17/05/2018 – Asda’s sales rise for fourth straight quarter; 10/04/2018 – WALMART WALMART & POSTMATES TEAM UP TO EXPAND RETAILER’S ONLINE; 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 09/05/2018 – According to reports, the tech giant will sell its entire stake to Walmart as part of the deal

Among 9 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Accenture has $22800 highest and $182 lowest target. $204.33’s average target is 6.21% above currents $192.39 stock price. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 29. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 29. Citigroup maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Thursday, June 20. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $21100 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, March 29. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $195 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 13 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 12 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Bank of America.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Accenture Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Accenture PLC (ACN) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Sum-Of-Parts Analysis Of Accenture’s Business – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture Close To Overbought Levels Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 8,544 shares to 467,742 valued at $62.66 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 3,167 shares and now owns 130,890 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 34,265 shares stake. Schroder Grp Inc reported 444,024 shares. Moreover, Field And Main Bank & Trust has 0.86% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). First Business Svcs holds 0.07% or 2,190 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Headinvest Limited Co holds 2.04% or 39,035 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 8,278 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Co reported 18,843 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Eagle Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 22,500 shares. Torray Limited Liability owns 90,151 shares or 1.73% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Ltd has invested 0.41% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 1,338 are held by Sns Gp Limited Co. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt has 4.37% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Community Financial Bank Na has 0% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 125 shares.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Walmart (NYSE:WMT) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart mulls over options for JetBlack – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Walmart and Capital One Strike a Deal — Whatâ€™s in It for Each of Them? – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Stocks You Can Keep Forever – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart’s Going After Another Pillar of Amazon’s Business – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Wal-Mart Stores has $13500 highest and $10700 lowest target. $123.50’s average target is 4.33% above currents $118.38 stock price. Wal-Mart Stores had 16 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, June 17 report. On Friday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Monday, June 24 with “Overweight” rating. Raymond James maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) rating on Friday, August 16. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $12000 target. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, September 5. The rating was reinitiated by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 18. Citigroup maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the shares of WMT in report on Friday, May 17 with “Neutral” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, September 23 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory Ltd holds 7,440 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Callahan Limited Liability reported 1.28% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Petrus Lta stated it has 59,545 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 266,205 shares. Personal Cap Advisors Corp has invested 0.5% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). St Germain D J Company holds 4,821 shares. Nippon Life Americas owns 205,455 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Llc reported 1,978 shares. First Advsr LP holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 384,522 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Co stated it has 2,392 shares. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Corporation Mi holds 800 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com invested 0.33% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel reported 0.32% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Waratah Capital Advsrs Limited owns 0.17% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 14,143 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 77,691 shares stake.

Bollard Group Llc decreased Cargurus Inc Cl A stake by 283,404 shares to 858,959 valued at $31.02 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 6,824 shares and now owns 69,955 shares. Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) was reduced too.