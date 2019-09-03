Trillium Asset Management Decreased Xilinx (XLNX) Holding By $5.68 Million; Cooper Companies (COO)’s Sentiment Is 1.32

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased Xilinx Inc (XLNX) stake by 35.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 45,111 shares as Xilinx Inc (XLNX)’s stock declined 2.08%. The Trillium Asset Management Llc holds 82,227 shares with $10.43 million value, down from 127,338 last quarter. Xilinx Inc now has $26.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $104.06. About 1.94M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68

Cooper Companies Inc (COO) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 203 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 154 sold and trimmed stakes in Cooper Companies Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 46.20 million shares, down from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cooper Companies Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 7 to 5 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 130 Increased: 135 New Position: 68.

More notable recent The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CooperCompanies Introduces Refreshed Brand and New Website – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Cooper Companies to Participate in the Baird Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere COO elected as new CEO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.25 earnings per share, up 13.24% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.87 per share. COO’s profit will be $166.66 million for 23.83 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.23 actual earnings per share reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. operates as a medical device firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.88 billion. The firm develops, makes, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia. It has a 34.73 P/E ratio. It also provides medical devices, surgical instruments, accessories, and diagnostic services and products for health care professionals and institutions focusing on womenÂ’s health, fertility, and genetic testing in hospitals, clinicianÂ’s offices, and fertility clinics.

The stock decreased 5.73% or $18.84 during the last trading session, reaching $309.75. About 774,280 shares traded or 170.33% up from the average. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) has risen 31.82% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 08/03/2018 – Albert White To Succeed Robert Weiss As CEO Of Cooper Cos. On May 1 — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Robert Auerbach Appointed Pres, CooperSurgical; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC COO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.62, REV VIEW $2.52 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Albert White to Succeed Robert Weiss as CEO of the Cooper Companies; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS. SAYS WEISS TO RETIRE; REMAIN ON BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Adj EPS $11.70-Adj EPS $11.90; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Neutral to EPS in FY18; 26/04/2018 – GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN COOPER COMPANIES INC AS OF APRIL 16 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – COOPERSURGICAL ACQUIRED ASSETS OF LIFEGLOBAL GROUP AND ITS AFFILIATES; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP, EXPANDING FERTILITY

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 4.97% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. for 2.29 million shares. Veritas Asset Management Llp owns 981,302 shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Torray Llc has 2.49% invested in the company for 79,669 shares. The Switzerland-based Bellecapital International Ltd. has invested 2.23% in the stock. Findlay Park Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 612,748 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Xilinx has $145 highest and $115 lowest target. $131’s average target is 25.89% above currents $104.06 stock price. Xilinx had 14 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $125 target in Monday, March 4 report. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, August 26. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, March 29. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associates reported 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability owns 11,408 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.02% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 40,000 shares. Natl Pension Serv holds 309,675 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Tn has invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Bessemer Lc reported 2,050 shares. Fayerweather Charles invested 2.22% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Sterling Cap Limited Liability Com reported 15,290 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Management Inc holds 0.06% or 117,120 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 1,774 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sadoff Invest Mngmt Ltd Co holds 605,133 shares or 6.58% of its portfolio. Amp Capital Ltd holds 0.12% or 163,286 shares. 47,242 were reported by Covington. Nuwave Invest Management Limited Liability Com reported 4,416 shares stake. Platinum Inv Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 9,209 shares.

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) stake by 29,240 shares to 383,597 valued at $5.88M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 25,474 shares and now owns 294,527 shares. Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) was raised too.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.92M for 27.97 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Xilinx, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:XLNX) 22% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Xilinx (XLNX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Xilinx (XLNX) Down 18.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: POST, VMC, XLNX – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.