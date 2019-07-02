Trillium Asset Management Decreased Its Holding in Msci (MSCI) as Market Value Rose; Matarin Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc (EGBN) by 32.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 61,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 249,103 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.51 million, up from 187,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 58,907 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has declined 8.67% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.10% the S&P500. Some Historical EGBN News: 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain; 02/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Announces Earnings Call On April 19, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) 1Q EPS $1.04; 18/05/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board; 05/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) Names Norman Pozez as Vice Chairman; 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 13% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OVER SAME PERIOD IN 2017 ($75.8 MLN VERSUS $66.9 MLN); 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP 1Q EPS $1.04, EST. $1.04; 12/03/2018 – EagleBank Announces Five-Year Partnership with D.C. United; 19/04/2018 – Time for Ron Paul $EGBN to come clean on this conference call about all the loans to his companies and his “blind” trust. Also, what contact has the bank had with federal agencies?

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 19.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 20,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,860 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.07M, down from 106,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $244.24. About 317,502 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 19/03/2018 – MSCI Announces Retirement of Rodolphe Vallee and Patrick Tierney From Bd and Appointment of Robert Ashe as Lead Director; 23/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Financials UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day MA; 19/03/2018 – Global X MSCI Greece ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 19/03/2018 – Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 24/05/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – MSCI launches 12 new China equities indices; 03/05/2018 – MSCI INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.31; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Msci’s Senior Unsecured Note; 09/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 43,485 shares to 10,020 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in La (NYSE:LZB) by 37,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,426 shares, and cut its stake in Eplus Inc (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold EGBN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 4.14% less from 26.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Burt Wealth Advisors holds 2,255 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp Inc stated it has 259,536 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Systematic Fincl LP holds 23,125 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 2,069 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 925 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.03% or 48,845 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 35,981 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 115,227 shares. Amer Intl Gp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 43,005 shares. Moreover, Geode Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 63,056 shares. 82,050 are owned by Legal And General Group Public Limited Com.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 38,787 shares to 63,991 shares, valued at $12.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 10,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,718 shares, and has risen its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marsico Cap Management Llc reported 0.06% stake. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Company has 14,600 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com owns 31,119 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,199 shares. Whittier Co stated it has 63 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset stated it has 0.03% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Washington Trust Bank & Trust has invested 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 55,862 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Company stated it has 16,279 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 20,466 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.04% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Barrett Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.01% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Management LP has 0% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Korea Investment has invested 0.22% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,744 shares.

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 17.69% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $129.56 million for 39.91 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

