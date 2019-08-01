Trillium Asset Management Boosted Its First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Stake; Grs Advisors Lowered Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holding as Market Value Rose

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 3,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 177,183 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80 million, up from 173,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $99.36. About 809,872 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 288,631 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20 million, down from 383,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 56.22 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

