Trillium Asset Management Boosted Cambrex (CBM) Position By $422,464; Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Shorts Up By 8.28%

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) had an increase of 8.28% in short interest. CUBI’s SI was 1.02M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.28% from 943,500 shares previously. With 157,600 avg volume, 7 days are for Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI)’s short sellers to cover CUBI’s short positions. The SI to Customers Bancorp Inc’s float is 3.57%. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.11. About 89,701 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 17.65% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 26/04/2018 – Customers Bank Adds a Banking Group to the Private & Commercial Banking Division In the New York Metro Market; 20/04/2018 – DJ Customers Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBI); 03/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q EPS 64C; 30/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $20.5 Million; Diluted EPS of $0.64; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bank Expands Residential Mortgage Lending Team; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP SEES YR NIM LOW END OF 2.70%-2.80% TARGET; 22/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased Cambrex Corp (CBM) stake by 9.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Trillium Asset Management Llc acquired 9,184 shares as Cambrex Corp (CBM)’s stock rose 1.69%. The Trillium Asset Management Llc holds 107,825 shares with $5.05M value, up from 98,641 last quarter. Cambrex Corp now has $2.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $59.65. About 687,664 shares traded or 2.00% up from the average. Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has declined 28.61% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 09/03/2018 Cambrex Short-Interest Ratio Rises 132% to 14 Days; 15/05/2018 – Cambrex Completes Pilot Plant Expansion at its High Point, NC Facility; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cambrex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBM); 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP – 2018 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP CBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.90, REV VIEW $535.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB VICOR.ST – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF MANUFACTURING PROCESS TECHNOLOGY AND ADHERENT IMMATERIAL PROPERTY RIGHTS FROM CAMBREX CORPORATION; 13/03/2018 – Cambrex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q EPS 72c; 14/05/2018 – Jackson Square Partners Buys New 2.8% Position in Cambrex

Among 2 analysts covering Cambrex (NYSE:CBM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cambrex has $6000 highest and $5500 lowest target. $57.50’s average target is -3.60% below currents $59.65 stock price. Cambrex had 7 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Craig Hallum downgraded the shares of CBM in report on Monday, August 12 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) earned “Outperform” rating by First Analysis on Tuesday, May 7.

More notable recent Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cambrex Corporation Announces Expiration of â€œGo Shopâ€ Period Under Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Highlands, Cambrex, Two River, and Carbon Black on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on September 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ NCI, CBM, VSI, WAIR – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PVTL, CBM, VSI and AVDR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds NRCG, NCI, CBM, and TRCB Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased Cigna Corp New stake by 2,207 shares to 126,607 valued at $19.95M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) stake by 8,197 shares and now owns 383,994 shares. Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (NYSE:HASI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold CBM shares while 62 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 31.43 million shares or 2.74% less from 32.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 3.50M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of Mellon reported 1.20 million shares. Pinebridge LP has 31,811 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 238,020 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Communications LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 0% stake. Ftb Advisors Incorporated reported 913 shares. Parkside Fin Retail Bank Tru owns 43 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alphaone Inv Ltd Liability reported 1.11% stake. Tributary Mgmt Limited Company owns 358,851 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 4 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 15,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability accumulated 84,858 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 19,046 shares.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Customers Bank that provides financial services and products to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company has market cap of $659.24 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 19.77 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include commercial lending products comprising business banking commercial and industrial lending; small and middle market business banking, such as small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate lending; and commercial loans to mortgage originators, as well as consumer lending products comprising mortgage and home equity lending.

More notable recent Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shareholders Are Down 21% – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BankMobile Announces New Student Loan Refinancing Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Customers Bancorp Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 9 investors sold Customers Bancorp, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 23.70 million shares or 0.13% less from 23.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 33,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 37,707 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 9,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Quantbot Tech L P accumulated 1,100 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Inc accumulated 666,229 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Us Fincl Bank De invested in 0% or 485 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 25,252 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 8,784 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 22,598 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sageworth invested in 5,776 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 3,487 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 22,433 shares.