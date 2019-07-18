Trillium Asset Management Boosted By $2.95 Million Its Celgene (CELG) Position; Driehaus Capital Management Upped Exact Sciences (EXAS) Position

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 17.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trillium Asset Management Llc acquired 31,376 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Trillium Asset Management Llc holds 209,443 shares with $19.76 million value, up from 178,067 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $64.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $90.87. About 3.99M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – ZYMEWORKS WILL RECEIVE AN EXPANSION FEE; 05/04/2018 – Long-Term Celgene (CELG) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Celgene Corporation; Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CLIMBS 14% POST-MARKET ON CELGENE PACT; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PLANNED ASR WILL UTILIZE PART OF EXISTING BOARD AUTHORIZED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AS WELL AS PART OF NEW AUTHORIZATION; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 10/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP BB2121 IN UNITED STATES; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S: CELGENE’S ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE CREDIT NEGATIVE

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) stake by 107.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Driehaus Capital Management Llc acquired 3,774 shares as Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)’s stock rose 6.83%. The Driehaus Capital Management Llc holds 7,278 shares with $630,000 value, up from 3,504 last quarter. Exact Sciences Corp now has $15.02B valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $116.34. About 695,224 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 6 analysts covering Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Exact Sciences had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, April 12. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum given on Friday, February 22.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) stake by 7,006 shares to 730,854 valued at $133.34 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Champions Oncology Inc stake by 39,953 shares and now owns 19,797 shares. Class A was reduced too.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $45.14 million activity. The insider Conroy Kevin T sold 304,397 shares worth $24.74M. On Wednesday, January 23 the insider COWARD D SCOTT sold $13.23 million. 90,909 Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares with value of $7.17 million were sold by Elliott Jeffrey Thomas.

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) stake by 2,447 shares to 38,926 valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) stake by 20,782 shares and now owns 85,860 shares. Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Celgene had 17 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Friday, February 1 to “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Jefferies. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of CELG in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $103 target in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity. LOUGHLIN JAMES J sold $2.05M worth of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) on Thursday, February 7.