Trigran Investments Stake In Surmodics (SRDX) Was Upped; Shareholder First Hawaiian Bank Upped At&T (T) Position

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Surmodics Inc (SRDX) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 121,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The hedge fund held 927,168 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.02M, up from 805,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Surmodics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $630.15M market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.71. About 39,845 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has declined 28.41% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 16/05/2018 – Surmodics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics Raises FY18 View To Adj Loss/Shr 6c-Adj EPS 9c Vs. Previous Guidance of Adj Loss/Shr 20c-Adj EPS 5c; 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF A NEW .018” LOW-PROFILE PTA; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS CFO LAFRENCE TO RESIGN; 04/04/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO TERMINATED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED NOV 2, 2016 WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets From Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Pdt Solutions Portfolio; 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance of a New .018” Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter; 16/05/2018 – Surmodics: Timothy J. Arens, VP of Corporate Development and Strategy, to Serve as Interim CFO; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS INC – TIMOTHY ARENS, VICE PRESIDENT OF CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT AND STRATEGY, WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics Raises FY18 View To Loss/Shr 20c-Loss 35c Vs. Previous Guidance of Loss/Shr 45c-Loss 70c

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 12.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 11,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 99,206 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33 million, up from 88,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $38.33. About 26.21 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – T, TWX: AT&T trial testimony is over. Antitrust chief Makan Delrahim tells reporters afterward, “I would never bring a case I don’t think I could win.” – ! $T $TWX; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Was Contacted by Mueller Over Payments to Cohen; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 11/05/2018 – AT&T chief executive says hiring Trump lawyer was `big mistake’; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 30/03/2018 – Alorica Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 16/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AT&T – 04/16/2018 08:20 AM; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a ‘Big Mistake’ (Video)

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IVW) by 10,670 shares to 251,523 shares, valued at $45.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 4,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,410 shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

