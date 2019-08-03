Trigran Investments Stake in Gentherm (THRM) Has Lowered by $1.09 Million as Stock Declined; Harber Asset Management Stake In Ebay (EBAY) Was Has Lifted

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 67,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 289,317 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75 million, up from 222,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 6.17M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 19/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ELECTION OF WENIG TO BOARD’S SLATE OF NOMINEES WILL BRING GM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 11 MEMBERS; 22/04/2018 – This company is an eBay for crypto assets; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 23/04/2018 – EBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement Through July 2023; 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holds Its Own After Losing EBay (Video); 16/05/2018 – Australian Investors Buy Santander Mexico, Sell EBay: 13F; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 30,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.96M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $39.13. About 216,887 shares traded or 4.07% up from the average. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 10/05/2018 – Gentherm to Host Strategic Update for Investors on June 25, 2018; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN VIETNAM WAS INCREASED TO $45 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Gentherm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Debuts Automotive lndustry’s First Thermoelectric Battery Thermal Management Solution for 48-volt Lithium-lon Batteries; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gentherm Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THRM); 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM COMBINED PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN UKRAINE AND MACEDONIA WAS INCREASED TO $75 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q EPS 35c; 05/03/2018 Gentherm Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES ALL LOANS DENOMINATED IN A CURRENCY OTHER THAN U.S. DOLLAR MUST BE EUROCURRENCY RATE LOANS – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Gentherm Names Yijing H. Brentano as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECE) by 115,490 shares to 4.75 million shares, valued at $34.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Visteon Corp.

Analysts await Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. THRM’s profit will be $17.16 million for 18.81 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Gentherm Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% EPS growth.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 55,862 shares to 12,562 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 23,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,933 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

