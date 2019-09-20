Trigran Investments Stake in Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Lifted as Shares Declined; 3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Integrys Wealth Advisors Boosted Its Stake

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 84.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc bought 3,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,105 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 3,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $167.56. About 2.34M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Farmer Bros Co (FARM) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 223,041 shares as the company's stock declined 18.60% . The hedge fund held 1.97 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.29M, up from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Farmer Bros Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.94M market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.73. About 86,423 shares traded. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.56 in 2019Q1.

