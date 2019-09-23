Trigran Investments Stake in Ceco Environmental (CECE) Lowered by $870,399; Argent Trust Company Boosted Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $455,642 as Stock Price Rose

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 3,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 53,227 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.43M, up from 49,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.64 million shares traded or 194.28% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (CECE) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 96,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.25% . The hedge fund held 4.66 million shares of the pollution control equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.65 million, down from 4.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Ceco Environmental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $265.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.54. About 155,201 shares traded or 9.57% up from the average. CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has risen 40.49% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CECE News: 08/03/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $168.9 MLN AS COMPARED WITH $197.0 MLN ON DECEMBER 31, 2016; 09/03/2018 – CECO Environmental Advances Most in Over a Year; 16/04/2018 – In Celebration of Earth Day Week, CECO Environmental Releases the First in a Series of Blogs about the Opportunities to Improve Air Quality; 16/04/2018 – In Celebration of Earth Day Week, CECO Environmental Releases the First in a Series of Blogs about the Opportunities to Improve; 21/04/2018 – DJ CECO Environmental Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECE); 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF STROBIC; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – WILL USE NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO REDUCE DEBT; 08/03/2018 Ceco Environmental 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 16/05/2018 – CECO Environmental at Houlihan Lokey Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CECO Environmental Short-Interest Ratio Rises 23% to 15 Days

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $986.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 18,905 shares to 55,130 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWN) by 4,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,375 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Disney walked away from Twitter – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives stated it has 15,396 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1.31% or 125,773 shares. Shikiar Asset Management stated it has 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Etrade Cap Lc accumulated 43,292 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Westover Advisors Limited Liability, Delaware-based fund reported 40,320 shares. Bristol John W & holds 0.01% or 3,670 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa invested in 2.51% or 15,696 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership reported 630,587 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 20,010 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Hm Payson And reported 258,529 shares stake. 22,879 were reported by Boltwood Capital. Chickasaw Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,525 shares. Fiduciary Financial Service Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.87% or 21,934 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 28,320 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Community Retail Bank Of Raymore stated it has 3,238 shares.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $600.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 121,910 shares to 927,168 shares, valued at $40.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 223,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (NASDAQ:TYPE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 9 investors sold CECE shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 23.37 million shares or 3.93% more from 22.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Seizert Cap Prtn Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 28,169 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 16,756 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 83,620 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 112,876 shares stake. Citadel Advsrs Ltd accumulated 28,711 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 21,163 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 395,468 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) or 10,774 shares. Trigran Investments Inc has invested 7.44% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Prudential Financial Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Arrowstreet Partnership owns 217,412 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 15,180 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd has 0.01% invested in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 239,132 shares. Clean Yield Grp reported 3,083 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 550 shares.

More notable recent CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CECO Environmental to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 29th in Chicago – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FB, CECE, AMZN – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why it is Worth Buying CECO Environmental Stock Now – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tetra Tech Wins $46 Million Single-Award Contract From TAM – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why TriMas (TRS) Stock is Worth Investing in Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Since March 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $63,620 activity. Liner David B bought $20,700 worth of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) on Tuesday, August 27.