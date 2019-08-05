Trigran Investments Raised Visteon (VC) Stake by $5.43 Million; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Value Rose While Provident Investment Management Has Raised Position

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 5,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 380,377 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.73 million, up from 374,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $63.36. About 5.85M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 18/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – ASSET TRANSFER WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 12, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 35.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 81,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 310,360 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.90M, up from 229,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $60.73. About 371,283 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Fiera Cap Corporation reported 28,291 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 304,272 shares. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). 610 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. 56,097 are owned by Sei Invs Co. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 7,492 shares. 10,346 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Inc Pa. Glenmede Co Na reported 0% stake. Springowl Ltd Llc holds 1.18% or 13,071 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Jane Street Gru reported 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Virtu Financial Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 3,647 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership owns 11,666 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “Visteon Announces Second Quarter Financial Results – Investing News Network” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visteon Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Top VC Exits To Watch In The Second Half of 2019 – Forbes” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Visteon Wins Jaguar Land Rover Supplier Excellence Award for Longstanding Relationship and Innovative Technology – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $302,860 activity. MANZO ROBERT bought $195,020 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) on Wednesday, June 5.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quantenna Communications Inc by 162,839 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $32.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 30,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (NASDAQ:TYPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Noesis Capital Mangement reported 136,547 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank And Trust owns 1,396 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability invested in 258,849 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Cibc Asset Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 328,891 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 0.53% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Underhill Investment Mgmt Lc holds 6.51% or 189,150 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.56% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3.77 million shares. Of Vermont has 36,740 shares. Neumann Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 1.93% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 46,360 shares. Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,900 shares. Hilltop Incorporated reported 6,174 shares. Cetera Advisors Llc, Colorado-based fund reported 20,460 shares. Madison Inc owns 72,600 shares. Blair William Co Il has invested 0.54% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Burt Wealth Advsr stated it has 2,669 shares.