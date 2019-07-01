Trigran Investments Raised Its Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Stake by $372,000; Market Value Rose; As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $308,725

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 242,087 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25M, up from 236,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $64.98. About 218,591 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 4.01% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.42% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 22/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Hunan Broadcasting System lnked a Strategic Partnership in China; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 17/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Jinyi Partner to Extend Spectacular Dolby Experiences to More Moviegoers in China; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$320M; 09/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Techn; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 78C TO 84C, EST. $1; 19/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – FORMED A GLOBAL, STRATEGIC INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PARTNERSHIP WITH GUANGDONG OPPO MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP; 17/04/2018 – JINYI TO OPEN 20 DOLBY CINEMA LOCATIONS IN CHINA OVER 4 YRS; 18/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – SHOCHIKU MULTIPLEX THEATRES AND CO ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR FIRST DEPLOYMENT OF DOLBY CINEM THEATRES IN JAPAN

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, down from 23,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $57.93. About 11.58 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 02/04/2018 – Oracle Industry Connect 2018 Draws Top Business Leaders to Share Insights and Strategies for Digital Transformation; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO OFFER ANALYTICS, MOBILITY, APPS; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Enables Smart Manufacturing with New Artificial Intelligence Cloud Applications; 09/05/2018 – Helzberg Diamonds Empowers Associates to Create Meaningful Customer Experiences with Oracle Retail; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Waratek Issues Guidance on Oracle April 2018 CPU; 07/03/2018 – Oracle Elevator Announces New Technology Center; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $16.11 million activity. 100,000 shares were sold by YEAMAN KEVIN J, worth $6.37M. $3.26M worth of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) was sold by Dolby Dagmar on Wednesday, February 6. GOTCHER PETER C sold $254,800 worth of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) on Tuesday, February 5. CHEW LEWIS sold $2.21M worth of stock or 35,000 shares. $127,400 worth of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) was sold by TEVANIAN AVADIS on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Com holds 53,141 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Natixis holds 0.03% or 86,650 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 145,233 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas Hldgs has 0% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 932 shares. Loomis Sayles & Com LP holds 138,333 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 126,993 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 635,550 are owned by Marathon Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 72,489 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Hbk LP has invested 0.01% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). The California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Management has invested 0.72% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Parametric Assoc Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Assetmark stated it has 69 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Board owns 0.02% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 29,000 shares.

More notable recent Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dolby Laboratories Celebrates International Women’s Day 2019 NYSE:DLB – GlobeNewswire” on March 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dolby Laboratories Announces Conference Call and Webcast for Q1 Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into KT Corporation (KT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dolby Laboratories and Panasonic Announce Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on Panasonic’s GZ2000 TV – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 08, 2019.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 61,416 shares to 3.60 million shares, valued at $71.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 30,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.40 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $236.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 815 shares to 915 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 40,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,239 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,445 shares. Blue Capital Inc reported 5,604 shares stake. Mawer Investment Management Ltd reported 589,780 shares stake. Palladium Partners holds 0.44% or 113,703 shares in its portfolio. 11,788 were accumulated by Investec Asset Management. Moreover, Cna Corp has 1.84% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 161,134 shares. Community Svcs Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,918 shares. Asset Strategies reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The Korea-based Natl Pension Service has invested 0.63% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.19 million shares. Bernzott Capital Advsrs reported 174,511 shares stake. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 82,613 are held by Advisor Limited Liability. Agf Investments Incorporated accumulated 0.21% or 345,628 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd reported 288,012 shares.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle’s Massive Buybacks Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Oracle Collaborates with Top Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Members to Rethink Customer Data Platform Market – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle (ORCL) Financials Meaningfully Improve, PT Raised to $66 at Jefferies – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 20, 2019.