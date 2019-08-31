Trigran Investments Raised Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Holding by $372,000; Valuation Rose; International Business Machscom (IBM) Stock Value Rose While Somerset Trust Company Cut Its Holding

Somerset Trust Company decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (IBM) by 99.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company sold 11,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 84 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12,000, down from 11,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in International Business Machscom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.68M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 242,087 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25 million, up from 236,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.56. About 439,545 shares traded or 9.51% up from the average. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 09/05/2018 – Gamco Adds XL Group, Exits Dolby Labs, Cuts Navistar: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Hosts LUNAFEST San Francisco with Breast Cancer Prevention Partners; 08/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Celebrates International Women’s Day 2018; 18/04/2018 – Dolby and Shochiku Multiplex Theaters Bring First Dolby Cinema to Japan; 19/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – FORMED A GLOBAL, STRATEGIC INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PARTNERSHIP WITH GUANGDONG OPPO MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dolby Laboratories Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLB); 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees Ongoing Tax Rate for Rest of FY18 20% to 23%; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Adj EPS 78c; 17/04/2018 – JINYI TO OPEN 20 DOLBY CINEMA LOCATIONS IN CHINA OVER 4 YRS

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 30,160 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $40.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 61,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.60M shares, and cut its stake in Xperi Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park West Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.14% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). 42,129 were reported by Jefferies Gp Limited Com. Polar Asset Mgmt Prtnrs holds 290,752 shares. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 92 shares. Assetmark stated it has 69 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 21,805 are held by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 635,550 shares. 47,977 are held by Daiwa Gp Inc. Sandy Spring Comml Bank holds 10,991 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) or 7,732 shares. Principal Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 21,389 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd reported 0.02% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). State Street Corp holds 0% or 902,698 shares.

Somerset Trust Company, which manages about $190.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (NYSE:CNC) by 7,957 shares to 15,964 shares, valued at $847,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.74 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.