Trigran Investments Position in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) Has Trimmed as Stock Declined; As Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stock Price Declined, Holder Beach Investment Management Has Lowered by $634,950 Its Position

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,540 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $634,000, down from 5,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 662,855 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 61,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.60 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.66 million, down from 3.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $827.47M market cap company. The stock increased 23.76% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 6.23 million shares traded or 1448.44% up from the average. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 19.38% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Eileen Campbell and Denise Warren Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYPE); 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 EPS 10c-EPS 15c; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 52c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 09/03/2018 Monotype Imaging Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES PAMELA LENEHAN CHAIR OF BOARD; 17/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference May 23

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank holds 0% or 67,000 shares. 62,500 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement System. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Axa accumulated 173,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citigroup reported 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 25,678 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) or 1,166 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Trigran Invs Incorporated holds 12.27% or 3.60 million shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 13,192 shares. 14,098 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated reported 3,293 shares stake. Indexiq Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 52,100 shares. Rgm Limited Company holds 4.78% or 3.54 million shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsrs owns 10,385 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 61.54% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TYPE’s profit will be $8.69 million for 23.81 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 57,202 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $35.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 19,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Murphy Capital Inc has invested 0.28% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Df Dent & owns 1,475 shares. 1,386 were reported by Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp. Harvest Cap Mgmt holds 0.84% or 10,600 shares. 90 are owned by Farmers Bancshares. Patten Grp Inc holds 0.79% or 7,342 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Forbes J M & Limited Liability Partnership has 1.41% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). St Germain D J accumulated 35,985 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Ally Financial invested 0.24% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Advsrs Asset Mngmt has invested 0.2% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Oppenheimer Inc has 0.13% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 19,134 shares. Grimes & Com stated it has 1,203 shares. United Fire Gru, Iowa-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Aull & Monroe Management invested in 0.32% or 2,361 shares.

