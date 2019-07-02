Trigran Investments Position in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) Has Decreased by $1.17 Million; Aperio Group Has Upped Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL)

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 112.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 62,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 117,404 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.97M, up from 55,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $172.43. About 436,379 shares traded or 11.59% up from the average. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 8.33% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 31/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Jun. 7; 22/03/2018 – Cracker Barrel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Rev $3.1B; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Comparable Restaurant Traffic Down 1.3%; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Expects Higher Commodity Inflation — Commodity Comment; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Expects FY18 Food Commodity Inflation of 3.25%; 12/03/2018 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Southern Bowls; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Capex $150M; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.45, REV VIEW $3.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 61,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.60M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.66 million, down from 3.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $710.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.09. About 142,504 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 19.38% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Pamela Lenehan Chair of the Bd; 30/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference May 23; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 09/03/2018 Monotype Imaging Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTED EILEEN CAMPBELL AND DENISE WARREN AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.47 — $0.52; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYPE); 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 12c

More notable recent Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) to Report Q3 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 73% – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Elects Carl Berquist to Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Restaurant sales bounce back in May – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

