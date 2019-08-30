Trigran Investments Lowered Position in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) by $1.17 Million as Stock Rose; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Raised Its Stake in Chegg (CHGG) by $9.69 Million as Market Value Rose

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 255,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.84M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.35. About 1.09 million shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 61,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The hedge fund held 3.60M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.66 million, down from 3.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $791.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.75. About 557,023 shares traded or 22.17% up from the average. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 1.38% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES PAMELA LENEHAN CHAIR OF BOARD; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 12c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ON APRIL 2, , BOARD OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 22/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.10 — $0.15; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext

Analysts await Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 61.54% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TYPE’s profit will be $8.42M for 23.51 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $6.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 102,700 shares to 97,300 shares, valued at $20.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

