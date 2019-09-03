Trigran Investments Lowered Position in Gentherm (THRM) by $1.09 Million as Valuation Declined; As Harmonic (HLIT) Valuation Rose, Marathon Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (HLIT) by 91.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 256,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.87% . The institutional investor held 22,375 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121,000, down from 278,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Harmonic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $586.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 159,007 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 58.10% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 30/05/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 21st Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 1Q ADJ REV $90.2M, EST. $88.1M; 08/04/2018 – Harmonic Unveils Low-Latency UHD HDR OTT Workflow for Live Sports Applications; 24/04/2018 – Global $985.8 Million Harmonic Filters Market Report 2018-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Harmonic and Veygo Team Up to Deliver End-to-End OTT Solution, Successfully Deployed by Indonesia’s AMTV; 29/03/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 19th Straight Gain; 20/04/2018 – DJ Harmonic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLIT); 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Adj Loss/Shr 22c-Adj EPS 18c; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 8-K 2018-04-30; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Harmonic Drive Systems 6324.T -2017/18 group results

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 30,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.96M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $35.81. About 114,102 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 05/03/2018 Gentherm Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING UNREALIZED CURRENCY LOSSES, EXPENSES AND OTHER IMPACTS RELATED TO ACQUISITIONS WAS $0.50; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Debuts Automotive lndustry’s First Thermoelectric Battery Thermal Management Solution for 48-volt Lithium-lon Batteries; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 24/05/2018 – Gentherm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gentherm Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THRM); 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM- BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AMENDMENT TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS RIGHTS PLAN TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 5; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Net $13M

Analysts await Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.54 per share. THRM’s profit will be $17.81 million for 16.58 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Gentherm Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 6,000 shares to 242,087 shares, valued at $15.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 81,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN).

Analysts await Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 1,000.00% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. HLIT’s profit will be $16.25M for 9.03 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Harmonic Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -357.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold HLIT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 75.14 million shares or 4.61% more from 71.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 18,481 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0% stake. 10,382 were accumulated by Profund Advsrs Limited Liability. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) for 104,081 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc has 2,540 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 28,480 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 11,800 were reported by Proshare Advsr Ltd Co. Goldman Sachs Gp invested 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% stake. Intel Corporation has 0.08% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Comerica Bank & Trust reported 87,760 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Co Mn invested 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 123,494 shares. Northern Corporation has invested 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,572 shares to 21,448 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M D C Holding Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 51,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).