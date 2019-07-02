Trigran Investments Lowered Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) Position as Market Value Declined; Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Share Price Rose While Bridgewater Associates LP Has Decreased Holding by $2.23 Million

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 18.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 10,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,517 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.00M, down from 59,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $236.23. About 463,936 shares traded or 11.37% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 07/03/2018 CANADIAN PACIFIC – WHILE “EXTREME WEATHER” TOOK ITS TOLL ON SUPPLY CHAIN THROUGH MUCH OF FEB., CO’S NETWORK IS NOW STARTING TO RECOVER; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC REPORTS US$500M DEBT OFFERING; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Continues to Work Closely With TCRC and Made Significant Movement in Bargaining; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – HAS RECEIVED 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE FROM TCRC & IBEW OF THEIR RESPECTIVE PLANS TO STRIKE; 25/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS VOTE TO REJECT CANADIAN PACIFIC OFFER; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY- TENTATIVE 4-YR AGREEMENT WITH CP CONDUCTORS & LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS, 5-YR AGREEMENT WITH KVR CONDUCTORS & LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD -UNIT ISSUING US$500 MLN OF 4.000% NOTES DUE 2028; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Rev C$1.66B; 30/05/2018 – TECK RESOURCES TECKb.TO SAYS WILL STOCKPILE STEELMAKING COAL PRODUCTION DURING CANADIAN PACIFIC CP.TO RAIL STRIKE TO KEEP PLANTS RUNNING; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT 9 AM EASTERN AND CLOSE FRIDAY, MAY 25 AT NOON EASTERN

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 61,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.60 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.66M, down from 3.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $709.18M market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.07. About 126,805 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 19.38% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Rev $243.0M-$251.0M; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 3c; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.10 — $0.15; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC TYPE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $247.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.47 — $0.52; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE OF $243.0 MLN – $251.0 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ROBERT LENTZ WILL STEP DOWN AS CHAIR, EFFECTIVE FOLLOWING COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 1.04M shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $37.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 145,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $3.07 EPS, up 25.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.45 per share. CP’s profit will be $423.75M for 19.24 P/E if the $3.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 1,166 shares. Prudential invested in 374,845 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And holds 98,200 shares. 404,996 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). 10,385 were accumulated by Piedmont Investment. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Spark Invest Management Lc holds 0.1% or 108,100 shares. Indexiq Advsr Lc accumulated 52,100 shares. 325 were reported by First Hawaiian Natl Bank. Sensato Invsts Ltd Company holds 0.2% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) or 35,600 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 67,414 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Blackrock Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). First Manhattan Com holds 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) or 10,000 shares. First Tru LP accumulated 80,813 shares.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX) by 86,873 shares to 2.26M shares, valued at $35.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 57,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:ERII).