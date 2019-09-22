Trigran Investments Lowered Its Stake in Ceco Environmental (CECE) by $870,399; Alpine Partners Vi Holding in Facebook (FB) Has Lowered by $1.10 Million as Share Price Rose

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (CECE) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 96,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.25% . The hedge fund held 4.66 million shares of the pollution control equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.65 million, down from 4.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Ceco Environmental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $265.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.54. About 155,201 shares traded or 9.57% up from the average. CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has risen 40.49% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CECE News: 16/05/2018 – CECO Environmental at Houlihan Lokey Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Ceco Environmental 1Q EPS 17c; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – WILL USE NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO REDUCE DEBT; 09/03/2018 – CECO Environmental Short-Interest Ratio Rises 222% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $168.9 MLN AS COMPARED WITH $197.0 MLN ON DECEMBER 31, 2016; 09/03/2018 – CECO Environmental Advances Most in Over a Year; 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates, Inc. Exits Position in CECO Environmental; 09/05/2018 – CECO Environmental Short-Interest Ratio Rises 23% to 15 Days; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF STROBIC; 02/04/2018 – CECO Environmental Announces the Sale of Strobic

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 5,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 16,862 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25 million, down from 22,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 13/04/2018 – Rep. Debbie Ding: News Herald: Dingell questions Mark Zuckerberg about Facebook spying; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS WILL LEARN FROM THIS TO SECURE FACEBOOK FURTHER; 21/03/2018 – MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WILL INVESTIGATE ALL APPS THAT HAD ACCESS TO LARGE AMOUNTS OF DATA BEFORE 2014 CHANGES; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Klobuchar: Klobuchar Statement on Reports that Federal Trade Commission is Investigating Facebook; 02/05/2018 – Facebook or Google – which should worry us more?; 15/05/2018 – Facebook’s data scandal isn’t scaring away advertisers, says Publicis CEO; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg: Data-Access Restriction ‘to Prevent Other Kinds of Abuse’; 24/04/2018 – European Regulators Ask if Facebook Is Taking Too Much Data; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $344.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 25,190 shares to 154,000 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions reported 80,016 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Planning Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 23,457 shares. 9.91M were reported by Clearbridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Intact Investment Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.11% stake. Campbell Newman Asset Management accumulated 7,792 shares. Tiger Global Ltd Liability Company stated it has 9.38% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 161,668 shares. Headinvest Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,432 shares. Cumberland Prns reported 90,769 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 239 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership reported 18,215 shares stake. First Mercantile Com reported 0.23% stake. 114,299 are held by Comml Bank Of The West. Lone Pine Cap Limited Liability Com owns 3.00M shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Since March 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $63,620 activity. $20,700 worth of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) was bought by Liner David B.

Analysts await CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 40.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.1 per share. CECE’s profit will be $4.93M for 13.46 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by CECO Environmental Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $600.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quotient Technology Inc by 616,967 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $11.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 334,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).

