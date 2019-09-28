Trigran Investments Lowered Its Purecycle (PCYO) Stake as Share Price Rose; Oakwood Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in Merck& Co. (MRK) by $395,495

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (PCYO) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 75,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.47% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.87M, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Purecycle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 13,197 shares traded. Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) has risen 2.55% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYO News: 23/04/2018 DJ Pure Cycle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCYO)

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Merck& Co. Inc. (MRK) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 4,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 88,472 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.42M, up from 83,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merck& Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 7.18 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 07/05/2018 – MERCK FINCK CEO MATTHIAS SCHELLENBERG COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: First Approval Worldwide for Lenvima for HCC; 27/03/2018 – Uptake of Merck KGaA’s Mavenclad in the European Multiple Sclerosis Market Currently Stalled Due to Restrictive Guidelines and Pending Additional Country-Level Approvals; 02/04/2018 – And in that piece, Merck team essentially concludes this about BACE drugs in symptomatic Alzheimer’s patients; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Says Evobrutinib Phase 2b Study Results Positive; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 15/04/2018 – #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 09/05/2018 – Korea Investment Adds Merck & Co, Exits Ryanair: 13F

