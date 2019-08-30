Trigran Investments Lowered Its Position in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) by $1.17 Million as Share Value Rose; Bruce & Co Has Raised Holding in Allstate (ALL) by $545,200 as Share Value Rose

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 61,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The hedge fund held 3.60M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.66M, down from 3.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $791.58M market cap company. It closed at $19.74 lastly. It is up 1.38% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 EPS 10c-EPS 15c; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Says Robert Lentz Has Resigned From the Bd and Will Step Dn as Chair; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 3c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTED EILEEN CAMPBELL AND DENISE WARREN AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYPE); 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.10 — $0.15; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ROBERT LENTZ WILL STEP DOWN AS CHAIR, EFFECTIVE FOLLOWING COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC TYPE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $247.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Allstate (ALL) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 356,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.60 million, up from 351,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Allstate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $102.32. About 606,934 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 17/05/2018 – Allstate APril 2018 Catastrophe Losses Totaled 10 Events; 11/05/2018 – ALLSTATE RETURNS CASH TO HOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Adj EPS $2.96; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Executing Profitable Growth Plan; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of The Allstate Corporation; 13/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CALLS TO REDEEM $223.8M OF JUNIOR SUB DEBS DUE 2067; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Written $7.84B; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates March Catastrophe Losses $222 Million Pretax, $175 Million After-Tax; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation

Analysts await Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 61.54% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TYPE’s profit will be $8.42 million for 23.50 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECE) by 115,490 shares to 4.75M shares, valued at $34.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 19,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:ERII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Northern Tru Corp has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Trigran Invs, Illinois-based fund reported 3.60 million shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment holds 0.01% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) or 49,325 shares. Cornercap Counsel holds 0.15% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) or 55,695 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 11,492 shares. Sei Invs stated it has 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 61,121 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise reported 387,534 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd holds 0% or 117,797 shares. Pnc Serv Grp Incorporated reported 587 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 1,275 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 234,163 shares. Bahl Gaynor reported 0.03% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 60,252 shares.

