Trigran Investments Lowered Its Gentherm (THRM) Stake by $1.09 Million; Fpr Partners Has Raised Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Stake by $9.39 Million

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 30,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.96 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 6.92% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $41.7. About 345,701 shares traded or 62.79% up from the average. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has risen 15.72% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN VIETNAM WAS INCREASED TO $45 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Net $13M; 10/05/2018 – Gentherm to Host Strategic Update for Investors on June 25, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Debuts Automotive lndustry’s First Thermoelectric Battery Thermal Management Solution for 48-volt Lithium-lon Batteries; 24/05/2018 – Gentherm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM- BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AMENDMENT TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS RIGHTS PLAN TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 5; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM – FOURTH AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES MEANS FOR DETERMINING ALTERNATIVE FOR LIBOR IF DETERMINED THAT ASCERTAINING LIBOR IS NO LONGER POSSIBLE; 27/04/2018 – Gentherm Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Sees FY Pdt Rev $1.06B-$1.08

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 447,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.67% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11.62 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252.61 million, up from 11.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.93. About 2.28M shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 36.54% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.97% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI IN PACT TO RESOLVE LITIGATION; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q EPS 17c; 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Entrust Datacard Appoints Beth Klehr Chief Human Resources Officer; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Net $33.7M; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Revised Outlook Primarily to Reflect Price Cuts at Certain Large North American Operators Expected in 2018 and 2019, as Well as Higher Input Costs; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE NAMES PEASE AS CFO; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Rev $1.21B-$1.26B

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:ERII) by 268,501 shares to 3.11 million shares, valued at $27.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 81,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR).

More notable recent Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gentherm Announces Date for 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results News Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on January 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Share Price Has Gained 17% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lear and Gentherm Launch a Joint Development Partnership to Accelerate the Future of Thermal Seating Solutions – GlobeNewswire” on January 08, 2019. More interesting news about Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gentherm Announces Date for 2019 Second Quarter Results News Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gentherm Partners with ThermoAnalytics to Advance Human Thermal Comfort Predictions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.76 million shares to 27.33 million shares, valued at $546.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 63,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bogle Management LP De reported 581,227 shares. 1.89M are held by Macquarie Group Inc. British Columbia Invest Management Corporation invested in 0.03% or 188,712 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) or 107,036 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Llc has 0% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Ameriprise Fincl reported 67,333 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 3,982 shares. 376,010 are held by Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Boston Prtnrs has 0.01% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 204,428 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 79,500 shares. 18,500 are held by Tributary. Fpr Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6.17% stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 62,602 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 32,941 shares.

More notable recent CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “New Wireless Innovation Forum Report Addresses Spectrum Sharing Management Technologies in Dynamic Spectrum Sharing – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: IXP – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “List of Companies Reaching Yearly Lows Tuesday – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Earn your keep – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some CommScope Holding Company (NASDAQ:COMM) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 53% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.