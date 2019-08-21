Trigran Investments Lowered Its Gentherm (THRM) Position; Dynatronics (DYNT) Sentiment Is 2.33

Trigran Investments Inc decreased Gentherm Inc (THRM) stake by 2.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trigran Investments Inc sold 30,160 shares as Gentherm Inc (THRM)’s stock declined 1.37%. The Trigran Investments Inc holds 1.11M shares with $40.96 million value, down from 1.14M last quarter. Gentherm Inc now has $1.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.44. About 36,076 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 05/03/2018 Gentherm Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM COMBINED PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN UKRAINE AND MACEDONIA WAS INCREASED TO $75 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Debuts Automotive lndustry’s First Thermoelectric Battery Thermal Management Solution for 48-volt Lithium-lon Batteries; 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN VIETNAM WAS INCREASED TO $45 MLN; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES ALL LOANS DENOMINATED IN A CURRENCY OTHER THAN U.S. DOLLAR MUST BE EUROCURRENCY RATE LOANS – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q EPS 35c; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM – FOURTH AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES MEANS FOR DETERMINING ALTERNATIVE FOR LIBOR IF DETERMINED THAT ASCERTAINING LIBOR IS NO LONGER POSSIBLE; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 10/05/2018 – Gentherm to Host Strategic Update for Investors on June 25, 2018

Dynatronics Corp (DYNT) investors sentiment decreased to 2.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.17, from 2.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 7 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 3 decreased and sold their stock positions in Dynatronics Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 1.10 million shares, up from 1.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Dynatronics Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 1 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.77 million. It makes and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells mat platforms, and other rehabilitation and athletic training room products.

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Dynatronics Corporation for 200,000 shares. Armistice Capital Llc owns 576,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Light Asset Management Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 114,865 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 22,086 shares.

Analysts await Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $-0.06 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Dynatronics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. THRM’s profit will be $17.15 million for 18.00 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Gentherm Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% EPS growth.

Trigran Investments Inc increased Visteon Corp stake by 29,848 shares to 133,582 valued at $9.00 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) stake by 10,056 shares and now owns 805,258 shares. Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) was raised too.