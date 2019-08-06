Trigran Investments Lowered Gentherm (THRM) Stake By $1.09 Million; Auxier Asset Management Has Raised The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Position

Auxier Asset Management increased The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) stake by 76.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Auxier Asset Management acquired 7,157 shares as The Walt Disney Co. (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Auxier Asset Management holds 16,489 shares with $1.83 million value, up from 9,332 last quarter. The Walt Disney Co. now has $255.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.64% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $141.95. About 14.58M shares traded or 67.32% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT

Trigran Investments Inc decreased Gentherm Inc (THRM) stake by 2.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trigran Investments Inc sold 30,160 shares as Gentherm Inc (THRM)’s stock declined 1.37%. The Trigran Investments Inc holds 1.11 million shares with $40.96M value, down from 1.14 million last quarter. Gentherm Inc now has $1.28B valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 161,958 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM – FOURTH AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES MEANS FOR DETERMINING ALTERNATIVE FOR LIBOR IF DETERMINED THAT ASCERTAINING LIBOR IS NO LONGER POSSIBLE; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN VIETNAM WAS INCREASED TO $45 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Gentherm to Host Strategic Update for Investors on June 25, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 27/04/2018 – Gentherm Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Gentherm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Rev $261.9M; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING UNREALIZED CURRENCY LOSSES, EXPENSES AND OTHER IMPACTS RELATED TO ACQUISITIONS WAS $0.50

Analysts await Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. THRM’s profit will be $17.15M for 18.62 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Gentherm Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Gentherm had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Barrington. The rating was downgraded by Craig Hallum on Thursday, February 21 to “Hold”. Longbow maintained it with “Sell” rating and $32 target in Friday, February 22 report. Longbow maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, March 4 report. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital.

More notable recent Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gentherm (THRM) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gentherm Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Gentherm (THRM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Yes, You Can Time the Market. Find out How – August 02, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Gentherm (THRM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Trigran Investments Inc increased Energy Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:ERII) stake by 268,501 shares to 3.11M valued at $27.17M in 2019Q1. It also upped Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX) stake by 86,873 shares and now owns 2.26 million shares. Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandes Partners LP holds 0.05% or 18,312 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Fl Investment reported 146,781 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. The Indiana-based Lynch And Associates In has invested 1.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 74,308 are held by Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Com Nj. Weik Cap invested in 1.51% or 27,925 shares. Vontobel Asset Mgmt has 1.88% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.05 million shares. Lederer And Associates Counsel Ca has 2.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ami Asset Mgmt has invested 2.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Peddock Advsrs Lc has invested 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kbc Nv holds 0.67% or 732,890 shares. Segantii Capital Management holds 1.04% or 80,000 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 0.7% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 81,705 shares. Montecito Savings Bank & Tru holds 0.57% or 16,882 shares in its portfolio. Abner Herrman & Brock holds 0.16% or 9,211 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation Advsr holds 2.53% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 385,065 shares.

Auxier Asset Management decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) stake by 1,620 shares to 87,999 valued at $21.76 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) stake by 3,025 shares and now owns 31,107 shares. Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) was reduced too.