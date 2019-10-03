Trigran Investments Lifted Position in Panhandle Oil And Gas (PHX) as Market Valuation Declined; Anchor Bolt Capital LP Trimmed Its United Technologies (UTX) Position by $5.06 Million as Market Value Declined

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 38,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 149,225 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.43 million, down from 188,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $130.47. About 3.15M shares traded or 10.03% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (PHX) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 88,854 shares as the company's stock declined 19.93% . The hedge fund held 2.35M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.65 million, up from 2.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.96. About 31,648 shares traded. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has declined 41.24% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.24% the S&P500.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $145,607 activity. D’Amico Raphael bought $6,910 worth of stock or 500 shares. STEPHENS CHAD L also bought $45,777 worth of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) shares. Fraser Christopher T. bought $44,560 worth of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) on Tuesday, August 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PHX shares while 17 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 9.67 million shares or 1.47% less from 9.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Punch & Assocs Investment Mngmt Inc owns 0.24% invested in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) for 222,610 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) for 1,500 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Geode Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Northern Trust holds 231,031 shares. Robotti Robert reported 3.32% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Tower Rech Lc (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) for 5 shares. 19,909 were accumulated by Prudential Financial. Legal & General Public Limited reported 2,361 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 1.16 million shares in its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 15,250 shares or 0% of the stock. Deprince Race Zollo Inc stated it has 344,984 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Medical Trust stated it has 12,644 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.23 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 467,357 shares to 492,357 shares, valued at $65.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 56,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR).