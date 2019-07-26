Trigran Investments Lifted Panhandle Oil And Gas (PHX) Holding by $1.30 Million; Everence Capital Management Has Upped Its Thermo Fisher Scientific Ord (TMO) Holding

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (PHX) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 86,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.26M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.51 million, up from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 8,508 shares traded. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has declined 31.01% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PHX News: 16/05/2018 – Minto Communities, Margaritaville Holdings and The St. Joe Company Announce Plans for the Next LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE Location in the Panhandle of Florida; 28/05/2018 – CENTER OF STORM ALBERTO MAKES LANDFALL ON FLORIDA PANHANDLE: AP; 09/03/2018 – Panhandle Oil Short-Interest Ratio Rises 139% to 15 Days; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 16/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor Justice, Secretary Smith Announce MARC Train Continuing Service to Eastern Panhandle; 25/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Adult Day Health Care- Florida Panhandle Base and 4 option years -; 28/05/2018 – Between four and eight inches (10-25 centimeters) of rain could pummel Florida Panhandle, eastern and central Alabama, and western Georgia before the storm moves on; 14/03/2018 – MATRA PETROLEUM AB MATRA.ST – SIGNED A NON-BINDING TERM SHEET UNDER WHICH MATRA WILL BUY 22 OIL AND GAS LEASES IN TEXAS PANHANDLE REGION; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 28/05/2018 – Alberto Makes Landfall in Florida Panhandle as It Loses Strength

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Ord (TMO) by 39.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 4,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,201 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 11,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $288.06. About 377,084 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY

Since February 11, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $254,020 activity. Webb Freda Rose bought 3,000 shares worth $41,250.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PHX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 9.81 million shares or 2.35% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation holds 297,995 shares. Hodges Mgmt stated it has 10,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 356,732 are owned by Disciplined Growth Invsts Inc Mn. Pnc Service Group Inc Inc accumulated 13,922 shares or 0% of the stock. Robotti Robert holds 752,733 shares. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) holds 120 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 24,126 shares. Punch & Assocs Mngmt owns 222,610 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru holds 0.52% or 37,509 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Alphaone Investment Svcs Ltd Liability holds 0.84% or 89,735 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Natl Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Pecaut & holds 0.53% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) or 17,400 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 19,810 shares.

More notable recent Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. To Announce Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results And Host Earnings Call On Aug. 8, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Disney+ And Bank Majors Step Out – Seeking Alpha” on April 06, 2019. More interesting news about Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. Reports Second Quarter And Six Months 2019 Results And Mid-Year Reserves Update – PRNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. Announces the Sale of Mineral Acreage and Associated Royalty Production in New Mexico Representing .08% of the Company’s Overall 258,600 Net Mineral Acres Position for $9.3 Million – PR Newswire” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xperi Corp by 572,385 shares to 343,117 shares, valued at $8.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quantenna Communications Inc by 162,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (NASDAQ:TYPE).

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54M and $572.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Ord (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,073 shares to 27,799 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dover Ord (NYSE:DOV) by 3,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,094 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Ord.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich Berg holds 0.05% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 3,362 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 103,130 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. S R Schill & Associate invested in 1,381 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Tower Bridge Advsrs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 32,429 shares. 2,190 were accumulated by Shapiro Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated, North Carolina-based fund reported 510 shares. Van Eck invested in 0.02% or 18,192 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth, West Virginia-based fund reported 14,791 shares. Ferguson Wellman Management accumulated 143,827 shares. M Hldg holds 4,528 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. New Mexico-based Thornburg Invest has invested 0.91% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.26% or 1.11M shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Contravisory Inc invested 1.94% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Pittenger And Anderson, Nebraska-based fund reported 2,255 shares.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oppenheimer likes Millendo Therapeutics in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.