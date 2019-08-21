Trigran Investments Lifted Model N (MODN) Holding by $972,434; Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Raised Its Moelis & Co (MC) Position by $4.34 Million

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Moelis & Co (MC) by 26.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 105,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 504,043 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97M, up from 398,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Moelis & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $33.57. About 137,797 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SAYS SALE LESS THAN 8% OF OVERALL EXEC HOLDING; 10/05/2018 – CLAL BIO: MEDIWOUND USING SERVICES OF M&A SPECIALIST MOELIS; 23/04/2018 – MOELIS & CO 1Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 71C; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA LTD MOE.AX – CONFIRMS AUSTRALIAN CREDIT LICENCE WAS FORMALLY ISSUED ON MAY 30; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Net $33.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Moelis & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MC); 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q EPS 75c; 27/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SEES 1H UNDERLYING EPS AT 9.4 AUST. CENTS; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & Co. 1Q Adjusted EPS Includes 19c Tax Benefi; 12/03/2018 – Moelis & Co Commences Public Offering of Class a Common Stk

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Model N Inc (MODN) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 57,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.13% . The hedge fund held 2.03M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.68 million, up from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Model N Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $27.2. About 397,155 shares traded or 38.78% up from the average. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.07 – $0.05; 17/04/2018 – Model N Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 MODEL N INC MODN.N : DOUGHERTY & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC MODN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.06, REV VIEW $150.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Model N Launches Digital Reinvention Lab; 15/05/2018 – Soros Fund Management LLC Exits Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Rev $39M-$39.5M; 08/05/2018 – Model N Announces Debt Refinancing With Wells Fargo Bank N.A; 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N NAMES JASON BLESSING AS CEO

Since February 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $70,876 activity.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 45,945 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $17.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quantenna Communications Inc by 162,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32M shares, and cut its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold MODN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 23.09 million shares or 7.61% more from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Lc has 91,815 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 67,000 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Co owns 126,887 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 39,802 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Bessemer Grp Incorporated owns 0% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 10,200 shares. Boston Ptnrs has invested 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Blackrock Incorporated has 0% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 1.89M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Herald Inv Mgmt Limited has 0.49% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 111,000 shares. Golden Gate Private Equity holds 356,819 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Company holds 189,156 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP reported 12,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 95,945 shares.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Internap Corp by 401,234 shares to 129,020 shares, valued at $640,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital Bancorp Inc by 264,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,068 shares, and cut its stake in Tristate Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC).

