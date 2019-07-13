Trigran Investments Lifted Its Visteon (VC) Holding; Shorts at ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES SA ORDINARY SHARES (ALTKF) Lowered By 21.65%

ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ALTKF) had a decrease of 21.65% in short interest. ALTKF’s SI was 906,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 21.65% from 1.16 million shares previously. It closed at $11.4 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Trigran Investments Inc increased Visteon Corp (VC) stake by 35.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trigran Investments Inc acquired 81,101 shares as Visteon Corp (VC)’s stock declined 29.40%. The Trigran Investments Inc holds 310,360 shares with $20.90 million value, up from 229,259 last quarter. Visteon Corp now has $1.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.77% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $56.86. About 511,296 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 57.25% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Lc has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). 1,720 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Kirr Marbach And Com Limited Liability Corporation In reported 1.71% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). United Kingdom-based Gsa Prns Llp has invested 0.08% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Fiera Cap holds 0.01% or 28,291 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 1 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 10,015 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 200 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.08% or 15,718 shares in its portfolio. Robecosam Ag invested 1.2% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Credit Suisse Ag has 25,963 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Com (Trc) stated it has 5,307 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 304,272 shares. Moreover, Principal Fincl Group Inc Incorporated Inc has 0.02% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 272,490 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Visteon Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Monday, April 29. As per Tuesday, April 23, the company rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets maintained Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the shares of VC in report on Monday, April 1 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Longbow with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 26 by FBR Capital. Longbow maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $302,860 activity. MANZO ROBERT bought $195,020 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. Shares for $107,840 were bought by Wilson Harry James.

